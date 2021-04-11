The Masters officially makes return to video game world

Augusta National Golf Club has revealed that it will be re-entering into the video game world in partnership with EA Sports.

American video game company EA Sports today unveiled their new game title, ‘EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters’, as the exclusive digital home of the historic Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

The Masters made its first-ever virtual appearance with EA Sports in 2011, and its return to video games has been highly requested by golf fans.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, announced the news on Wednesday during his annual press conference before the 2021 Masters Tournament.

It's in the game ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/OTIWjzuq1C — EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) April 7, 2021

“We have again partnered with EA Sports in their return to the golf world,” said Ridley. “With Road to the Masters, Augusta National will play a prominent role within the game and we believe the attention to detail surrounding the course and our traditions, will be world class. It will provide new and current fans around the globe, with a fun and interactive way to look at Augusta National.”



The game is currently in production and will be released ahead of the 86th Masters tournament next year in 2022.



In addition to being the home of the Masters Tournament, EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is the only video game where fans can compete at all four of golf’s major championships: the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship.

EA Sports will be allowed to replicate PGA Tour courses and tournaments as a result of a new, long-term deal, signed with the tour this year.

Golf fans will be able to live out career on the PGA Tour as they authentically compete at the PLAYERS Championship, FedExCup Playoffs, and strive to complete a career grand slam, while experiencing the unique atmosphere and venues of each tournament.

It has also been revealed that the game will be built on the EA Frostbite engine and leveraging next-gen technology, promises stunning fidelity, breathtaking immersive environments, and approachable, dynamic gameplay.