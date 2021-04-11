search
Gear

The Masters: Patrick Reed to debut Castore golf range at Augusta

By Michael McEwan07 April, 2021
Patrick Reed is set to debut as a Castore brand ambassador at this week’s Masters.

The 2018 champion has put pen to paper on a new endorsement deal with the premium British sportswear brand as it launches its first-ever golf range. Reed, 30, will wear items from the Castore golf range at Augusta National this week.

The announcement is the latest high-profile partnership for the brand founded by brothers Tom and Phil Beahon, who already count England Rugby Union captain Owen Farrell, England cricketer Jos Buttler and Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty as partners.

The company, which also provides the kits for new Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, is backed by a high-profile consortium of investors, including former world No.1 and Wimbledon tennis champion Sir Andy Murray.

“I’m always striving to improve and be at the top of my game and that is why partnering with Castore was a no-brainer,” said Reed. “Castore is an ambitious brand that stands for high performance and excellence and it’s brilliant to be debuting the collection at such a world-renowned event as the Masters.”  

Patrick Reed 002

The company, founded just four years ago, has its sights set on US domination and has opened warehouse operations in Baltimore, Maryland in response to the increased demand and to drive further growth.

The move is a further challenge to rivals such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, as it continues to gain US market share.

Tom Beahon, Castore co-founder, said: “We’re hugely excited to have partnered with golfing heavyweight Patrick Reed and to debut our new collection at The Masters, an event that truly encapsulates our motto of ‘Better Never Stops’.

“Patrick Reed is an industry champion, whose performance, determination and resolve makes him an ideal fit with the Castore brand and family. We’ve had a brilliant reception in the US and look forward to building our community there.”

