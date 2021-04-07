search
HomeGolf NewsThe Masters: Phil Mickelson shares hilarious Champions Dinner story

Golf News

The Masters: Phil Mickelson shares hilarious Champions Dinner story

By bunkered.co.uk06 April, 2021
Phil Mickelson The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Champions Dinner Zach Johnson Adam Scott
Phil Mickelson

The Masters is renowned for its traditions, none more than the Champions Dinner.

The occasion, staged by Augusta National Golf Club on the Tuesday of Masters week, brings together the former winners of the Green Jacket for an evening of celebration, food, drink and general merriment.

Beyond what the previous year’s champion serves for dinner, much of what goes on at the event is a closely guarded secret. 'What happens at the dinner stays at the dinner' and all that.

• The Masters: Round 1 tee times in full

• DeChambeau 'honoured' by McIlroy admission

• Brandel Chamblee excited by Bob MacIntyre

However, on the 30th anniversary of his first time playing in the tournament, three-time champion Phil Mickelson shared a fantastic – and very, very ‘Phil’ – story from the event.

Over to ‘Lefty’…

“Adam Scott had this wonderful meal, Australian-themed, and out comes dessert, and it's pavlova.  It's meringue with some fruit and so forth. Now, you can't Google this stuff because there's no cell phones allowed, right? 

I said, ‘Oh, pavlova, that's inspired by the great Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova who was touring through New Zealand, Australia and an Australian chef was so inspired by her beautiful movement and tutu that he made a dessert after her. 

Chairman Payne looked at me like what kind of stuff are you spewing here, you know? 

And this is true, Zach Johnson looks at me, says, ‘I've got a hundred dollars that says that's not right.’   

So everybody is calling me out on my BS. `ad a lot of times, I am BS-ing. However, my daughter was a dancer, and she wrote a biography on Anna Pavlova, and I made 32 pavlovas for her class when she was a little girl, and I knew this  And I ended up, you know, being right, which is not often, but I was right on that particular moment.”

Classic Phil.

