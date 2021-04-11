search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRobert MacIntyre "delighted" after making major move at Masters

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre "delighted" after making major move at Masters

By Michael McEwan10 April, 2021
Robert MacIntyre The Masters Augusta National Major Championships scottish news Tour News
Bob Mac Intyre

Whisper it but a Scot will start the final round of The Masters with a chance of winning the tournament. 

Robert MacIntyre posted a helter-skelter round of 70 to lie two-under after three days at Augusta National. 

For a short spell, the 24-year-old Oban man held the clubhouse lead. By the end of the day, he had climbed into the top-10 on the leaderboard, with the top-12 and ties at the close of play tomorrow receiving an invite to return next year.

• The Masters: Laird left to rue cold putter

• The Masters: Full prize money breakdown

A reminder: debutants aren't supposed to play this well.  

Little wonder, then, that MacIntyre is feeling good going into his first Masters Sunday.

"It was tricky at the start," admitted the 2019 European Tour 'Rookie of the Year'. "I was throwing birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey but that’s the way I play golf. 

"It’s been obvious the last kind of two years that the way I play golf is aggressive. No matter where I’m playing or who I’m playing with, I’m going at things. 

"The way my scorecard goes, it’s like a rollercoaster. It’s the way I enjoy golf but, overall, I'm delighted with how it went."

• What makes the 'Ultimate Masters Champion'?

MacIntyre has dreamed of playing Augusta National ever since he was a young kid. Until this week, the closest he got was the controller of his Playstation. Fortunately, it has more than lived up to his expectations.

"The course is right up my street," he said. "You’ve got to shape your shots. You can’t just step up and bomb it. You’ve got to really think and, if you’re out of position, you’ve got to think even more. So I love the golf course and my game’s in decent shape for it."

As far as Sunday goes, there's only one thing on MacIntyre's mind in Georgia: winning.

"That’s what I’m here for," he insisted. "I’m not here just to make up the numbers. I got here on merit and I’m here to win a golf tournament. If I wasn’t here to win, I’d be sitting at home with my feet up watching it. I’m here now and I’m trying to win it.

• WATCH - Ancer hit with two-shot penalty

"I'll go out tomorrow and play the same golf. You don’t know what’s going to happen with the leaders. If I can cut out the bogeys, I’m making plenty of birdies so who knows?

"If I can go out and shoot five or six-under-par, we’ll sit back, watch it all unfold and I might be in with a chance."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - scottish news

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW MUCH HAVE CALLAWAY DRIVERS CHANGED IN 30 YEARS?
Big Bertha
play button
CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?
Long Drive
play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Collin Morikawa: "Majors define a player's résumé"
"I crossed the line" - Billy Horschel apologises for Masters meltdown
Robert MacIntyre out to build on successful Masters debut
Gary Player's son "banned from Masters" after golf ball stunt
Is this the swing change that helped Hideki Matsuyama win his first major?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the golf ball at address
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
See all videos right arrow