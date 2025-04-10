Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Robert MacIntyre was the name on many people’s lips coming into The Masters this week.

The Scot was heavily fancied to contend for his first green jacket after an impressive start to 2025 off the back of two victories on the PGA Tour last year.

And whilst that’s not completely out of the question, the Oban man – making his third visit to Augusta National – will have to do it the hard way after opening with a three-over 75.

One-under through six, MacIntyre’s round started to unravel when he double-bogeyed the seventh after three-putting from three feet.

“It kills you,” he said. “It actually reminded me of the momentum swing that I had when I was leading in Denmark, when I think I was two or three ahead and then I made triple and my back was against the wall.

“I was annoyed but I didn’t let it keep going. But it’s like a shock to the system. It brings all the energy out of you.

“Three-over is not that rough. I’ve had bad scores to start before. It just gets me over a touch where I want to be, but to be honest, it’s just a disappointing day.”

Be that as it may, MacIntyre’s score was still 15 shots better than the one posted by his playing partner Nick Dunlap.

The American slumped to a dismal 90, the worst score in the Masters since Ben Crenshaw turned in a 91 a decade ago.

He also became just the 11th golfer to fail to break 90 in the first round of the tournament.

“I’ve played with Nick a few times this year, and what a great player, what a great guy,” added MacIntyre. “As much as he was struggling out there today, his attitude was solid. He didn’t get in the way. He didn’t lay off anything that was going to affect his two other playing partners because we’ve got a job to do.

“I feel for him today, but he’ll come back.”

