Four majors played, four cuts made.

Robert MacIntyre continues to impress and excite in equal measure.

The 24-year-old Scot has safely advanced to the weekend on his Masters debut after a superb two-under-par second round of 70 at Augusta National.

That, combined with his two-over opening 74, has the 2019 European Tour 'Rookie of the Year' sitting T-18 at the time of publishing and just four shots off the clubhouse lead held by Bernd Wiesberger.

For context, the best performance by a Scot at Augusta National since the turn of the century is a tie for 14th, posted by Colin Montgomerie in 2002. MacIntyre has a terrific chance to better that - if not do something even more special.

Dare to dream? If his putter stays hot, why not?

"I missed one putt from inside ten feet," he said afterwards. "That's where my golf is. If I don't miss a putt inside ten feet, I score well. I worked hard on it, me and my coaches, and this is a reward for all of my practice and learning the golf courses as good as I could.

"It takes a while to work this place out as everybody knows and I feel like I'm starting to figure out where I can hit it and where I can't hit it."

Addressing his opening round nerves, MacIntyre added: "Yesterday, I was shaking on the first tee. That's normal here. But [today] I was wanting to get right back into the golf tournament. I wasn't thinking about anything other than that and that's what I went and did.

"I'm going to have a chance over the weekend if I can post a good one tomorrow."

MacIntyre's performance caught the eye of his playing partner, 2003 champion and fellow left-hander Mike Weir.

"He's got a great game," said the Canadian. "Very nice game. He fades the ball well, which for a lefty you need to do around here, and he putts really well. He can do well here on the weekend."