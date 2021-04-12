The Masters: Robert MacIntyre secures 2022 Augusta return

The goal at the start of the week was to make the cut.

Instead, Robert MacIntyre did much better than that.

The young Scot closed out his Masters debut with a level-par round of 72 to finish on two-under and in a tie for 12th.

That's significant because the top-12 and ties all get an invite to return to Augusta next year.

He has also bettered the previous best finish by a Scot at The Masters since the turn of the century - Colin Montgomerie's T-14 finish in 2002.

"If someone had given me tied for 12th for a start, I'd have taken it," said MacIntyre. "But then once I started getting into the battle, I could see how people were making scores. Obviously, I got off to a poor start today but I battled back the way I normally do. Disappointing bogeys on 16 and 17, but it was huge birdieing the last.

"This is a place you want to be competing every year. My first time this year, and I obviously put up a decent fight, but once you come here, you don't want to miss another one. I'm not missing next year for anything. I've played some great golf over the last week, and I feel like my game suits this golf course.

"The way I play golf suits the way this golf course wants you to play golf. I'm just over the moon to finish the way I finished."

MacIntyre added that his crucial birdie at the 72nd hole will be the memory that lingers longest from his first visit to Augusta.

"You always dream of playing golf tournaments like this," he added. "You don't ever take it for granted, and you've got a chance to do it.

"I always wanted to play Augusta National, and here we are competing in the Masters, and we're going to do it again next year. This moment right now is everything I've ever dreamed of. It's what I play golf for.



"The buzz you get when I've holed that putt and then I've gone in and seen the scores and where I finished, and it's just -- it's everything you want as a kid, and we've done it."

The Glencruitten man's heroics have also secured him an invite to next week's RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour. First, though, he plans to raise a glass to a great week's work.

"I'm going to have a few beers tonight with my family and I'm just going to enjoy it. I've got my mum and dad here and the whole team, so I'm sure my two sisters and friends at home will be going mental right now.

"It's part of what we do. We're a big family. We're a close-knit family, and just delighted to be here and competing."