search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Masters: Robert MacIntyre secures 2022 Augusta return

Golf News

The Masters: Robert MacIntyre secures 2022 Augusta return

By Michael McEwan11 April, 2021
Robert MacIntyre The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Scottish news Tour News
Robert Mac Intyre Masters 2021

The goal at the start of the week was to make the cut. 

Instead, Robert MacIntyre did much better than that.

The young Scot closed out his Masters debut with a level-par round of 72 to finish on two-under and in a tie for 12th. 

That's significant because the top-12 and ties all get an invite to return to Augusta next year. 

• The Masters: Matsuyama wins maiden major

• The Masters: Prize money breakdown

He has also bettered the previous best finish by a Scot at The Masters since the turn of the century - Colin Montgomerie's T-14 finish in 2002. 

"If someone had given me tied for 12th for a start, I'd have taken it," said MacIntyre. "But then once I started getting into the battle, I could see how people were making scores. Obviously, I got off to a poor start today but I battled back the way I normally do. Disappointing bogeys on 16 and 17, but it was huge birdieing the last.

• What makes 'The Ultimate Masters Champion'?

"This is a place you want to be competing every year. My first time this year, and I obviously put up a decent fight, but once you come here, you don't want to miss another one. I'm not missing next year for anything. I've played some great golf over the last week, and I feel like my game suits this golf course.  

"The way I play golf suits the way this golf course wants you to play golf. I'm just over the moon to finish the way I finished."

MacIntyre added that his crucial birdie at the 72nd hole will be the memory that lingers longest from his first visit to Augusta.

"You always dream of playing golf tournaments like this," he added. "You don't ever take it for granted, and you've got a chance to do it. 

• WATCH - Ancer hit with two-shot penalty

"I always wanted to play Augusta National, and here we are competing in the Masters, and we're going to do it again next year. This moment right now is everything I've ever dreamed of. It's what I play golf for.

"The buzz you get when I've holed that putt and then I've gone in and seen the scores and where I finished, and it's just -- it's everything you want as a kid, and we've done it."

The Glencruitten man's heroics have also secured him an invite to next week's RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour. First, though, he plans to raise a glass to a great week's work.

"I'm going to have a few beers tonight with my family and I'm just going to enjoy it. I've got my mum and dad here and the whole team, so I'm sure my two sisters and friends at home will be going mental right now. 

"It's part of what we do. We're a big family. We're a close-knit family, and just delighted to be here and competing."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW MUCH HAVE CALLAWAY DRIVERS CHANGED IN 30 YEARS?
Big Bertha
play button
CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?
Long Drive
play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Collin Morikawa: "Majors define a player's résumé"
"I crossed the line" - Billy Horschel apologises for Masters meltdown
Robert MacIntyre out to build on successful Masters debut
Gary Player's son "banned from Masters" after golf ball stunt
Is this the swing change that helped Hideki Matsuyama win his first major?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the golf ball at address
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
See all videos right arrow