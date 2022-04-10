The Masters: Rory McIlroy not feeling grand slam pressure

The "will he, won't he" chatter surrounding Tiger Woods has distracted from the fact that a piece of golf history could be made at Augusta National this week.



Victory on Sunday would see Rory McIlroy become only the sixth player in the history of the game to complete the career grand slam of major championships.

Of course, this has been true of every Masters Tournament since 2015, McIlroy's victory in the 2014 Open putting him within a Green Jacket of golfing immortality.



He has finished in the top-ten on seven of those occasions but, for a variety of reasons, has been unable to complete the deal. Winning is hard. Creating history is even harder.



Ahead of attempt number eight, the Northern Irishman - still only 32-years-old - said that he is feeling relaxed about his chances after a solid if unspectacular start to the year.

"If I think back to 2015 when I was coming off that run, yeah, there's certainly less pressure than there was then," he said.



"I'm maybe at a different stage of my life where, back then, golf was everything. Obviously, t's still very, very important, but maybe back then, I don't know if I would feel like I was fulfilled if I didn't win one.

"I know if I play well, I'll give myself chances to win this golf tournament. It's just a matter of going out there and executing the way you know that you can and stick to your game plan and be patient and be disciplined and all the things you need to do around Augusta National.

In other news, McIlroy confirmed that his daughter 20-month-old daughter Poppy will be making an appearance at the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's funny, when you don't have children, the Par-3 seems like a bit of an afterthought, and then once kids arrive, it sort of becomes the highlight of the week in a way. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to it.

"It will be fun to get out there tomorrow and watch her run around."