Alton Towers should base their next ride on the volatile, love-hate relationship between Rory McIlroy and Augusta National.
A Rorycoaster, if you will.
It would be an adrenaline-packed adventure that takes you from the brink of terror one minute to the edge of exhilaration the next.
And they need not look beyond events of the last 24 hours for either evidence or subject material.
From frittering away four shots in the final four holes courtesy of two careless doubles late in his opening round, to bouncing back into contention today with a bogey-free 66, we’re only at the halfway stage of the 89th Masters but, already, McIlroy has authored another chapter in his extraordinary relationship with the tournament.
The short version is this: lying six-under-par after 36 holes, he goes into the weekend with a legitimate chance of completing the career grand slam and becoming a golf immortal.
The long version is much more nuanced and complicated, featuring a cast including, but not limited to, defending champion Scottie Scheffler, current leader Justin Rose, the man who profited from his late collapse at last year’s US Open – Bryson DeChambeau – and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry.
Those players, the burden of expectation, and the weight of history stand between McIlroy and a green jacket.
In his corner? There are many, but Bob Rotella stands out in particular. McIlroy revealed after his second round that it was a Friday morning conversation with the doyen of sports psychology that reignited his championship tilt.
“We had a good conversation, mostly around not pushing too hard too early and trying to get those shots back straight away,” said a visibly tired world No.2. “You can see how I started today with eight pars and a birdie on the front nine. I just tried to stay really, really patient.
“I feel like that patience was rewarded with a nice little stretch there in the middle of the round.
“It’s only halfway. We’ve got 36 holes to go on a very, very tough golf course. Anything can happen and all I’m focused on is trying to hit a good tee shot in the fairway on the first hole tomorrow.”
If patience is indeed a virtue, it’s one that McIlroy has struggled with, particularly at this tournament where a victory would mean more to him than most.
However, now perhaps more than ever, he appears to understand that it’s as critical – if not more so – as any of the 14 clubs Harry Diamond carries around on his behalf.
“Golf tournaments are so long, and there’s so much that can happen, even in the next 36 holes,” he added. “My mindset was, I shot even-par yesterday. I probably need to get to somewhere between 12- and 15-under to win this tournament. There was plenty of time to do that.
“I think, overall, I’m just proud of myself with how I responded today after the finish last night. I just had to remind myself that I played really good golf yesterday, and I wasn’t going to let two bad holes sort of dictate the narrative for the rest of the week.
“I’ve been really proud of how resilient I’ve been the whole way throughout my career, and I think today was just another example of that.”
Strap in, folks. This weekend could be one for the ages.
