The 89th edition of The Masters is almost upon us and, as ever, it’s shaping up to be utterly compelling.
All eyes are on Rory McIlroy as the on-form Irishman bids to finally win the Green Jacket and become only the sixth player to complete the career grand slam.
McIlroy, won has already won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as well as The PLAYERS Championship so far this year, is making his 17th start at Augusta National Golf Club where he has recorded seven top-10 finishes to date.
Standing between the four-time major champion and golfing immortality is defending champion Scottie Scheffler.
The world No.1 has won The Masters in two of the last three years but has struggled to find his best form so far in 2025 after having the start to his season delayed by a freak accident on Christmas Day.
A resurgent Viktor Hovland – fresh from winning the Valspar Championship – will also fancy his chances of sealing what would be a first career major, whilst his fellow Scandinavian and Ryder Cup teammate Ludvig Aberg will be out to go one better than last year where he finished runner-up on his major championship debut.
Other storylines to watch out for include two-time champion Bernhard Langer making his farewell to the tournament, the disgraced Angel Cabrera making his return to Augusta for the first time since his release from jail, and 2017 winner Sergio Garcia making the 100th major start of his career.
It promises to be another dramatic, memorable Masters. Here’s a full guide to who’s playing with whom – and when – on the opening day.
The Masters 2025: Round 1 tee times in full
All times UK
12.25pm
Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson
12.40pm
Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
12.51pm
Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Hojgaard
1.02pm
Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
1.13pm
Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
1.24pm
Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson
1.35pm
Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent*
1.52pm
Cameron Smith, JT Poston, Aaron Rai
2.03pm
Fred Couples Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
2.14pm
Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
2.25pm
Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
2.36pm
Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
2.47pm
Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
2.58pm
Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
3.15pm
Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester*
3.26pm
Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
3.37pm
Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry
3.48pm
Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
3.59pm
Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
4.10pm
Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
4.21pm
Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck*
4.38pm
Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
4.49pm
Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Horshi Tai*
5.00pm
Max Homa, Justin Rose, JJ Spaun
5.11pm
Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings*
5.22pm
Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
5.33pm
Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
5.50pm
Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
6.01pm
Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
6.12pm
Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia
6.23pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
6.34pm
Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
6.45pm
Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
* denotes amateur
