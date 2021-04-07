The tee times for the opening round of the 85th Masters Tournament have been released - and there are some pretty tasty groups to follow on day one at Augusta National.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson has in-form Englishman Lee Westwood for company as well as the reigning US Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.

Heavily-fancied big-hitter Bryson DeChambeau is joined by Max Homa and former winner Adam Scott.

However, arguably the most compelling group sees career grand slam-chasing Rory McIlroy partnered with new dad Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele.

Here's your full guide to who's playing with whom and when...



The Masters - Round 1 tee times in full

ALL TIMES GMT

12.45pm

Lee Elder, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player (honorary starters)

1pm

Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

1.12pm

Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli

1.24pm

Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

1.36pm

Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb

1.48pm

Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long*

2pm

Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd

2.12pm

Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners

2.24pm

Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner

2.36pm

Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

2.48pm

Hideki Matusyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer

3.06pm

Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

3.18pm

Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3.30pm

Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci*

3.42pm

Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

3.54pm

Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

4.06pm

Vijay Singh, Martin Laird

4.18pm

Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

4.30pm

Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger

4.42pm

Mike Weir, CT Pan, Robert MacIntyre

4.54pm

Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

5.12pm

Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

5.24pm

Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne*

5.36pm

Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

5.48pm

Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

6pm

Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer

6.12pm

Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

6.24pm

Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick

6.36pm

Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

6.48pm

Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

7pm

Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

