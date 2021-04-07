The tee times for the opening round of the 85th Masters Tournament have been released - and there are some pretty tasty groups to follow on day one at Augusta National.
Defending champion Dustin Johnson has in-form Englishman Lee Westwood for company as well as the reigning US Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.
Heavily-fancied big-hitter Bryson DeChambeau is joined by Max Homa and former winner Adam Scott.
• DeChambeau 'honoured' by McIlroy admission
• Brandel Chamblee excited by Bob MacIntyre
However, arguably the most compelling group sees career grand slam-chasing Rory McIlroy partnered with new dad Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele.
Here's your full guide to who's playing with whom and when...
The Masters - Round 1 tee times in full
ALL TIMES GMT
12.45pm
Lee Elder, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player (honorary starters)
1pm
Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford
1.12pm
Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli
1.24pm
Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
1.36pm
Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb
1.48pm
Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long*
2pm
Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd
• The Masters: Where & when to watch it on TV
2.12pm
Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners
2.24pm
Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner
2.36pm
Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ
2.48pm
Hideki Matusyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer
3.06pm
Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
3.18pm
Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
3.30pm
Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci*
3.42pm
Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
3.54pm
Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey
• The Masters: Mixed weather forecast
4.06pm
Vijay Singh, Martin Laird
4.18pm
Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
4.30pm
Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger
4.42pm
Mike Weir, CT Pan, Robert MacIntyre
4.54pm
Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin
5.12pm
Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman
5.24pm
Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne*
5.36pm
Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
5.48pm
Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
6pm
Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer
• Jason Day outlines massive future goal
6.12pm
Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler
6.24pm
Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick
6.36pm
Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
6.48pm
Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
7pm
Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa