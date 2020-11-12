Tiger Woods gets his long-awaited Masters defence underway in the company of Open champion Shane Lowry and amateur Andy Ogletree.
The 15-time major champion has the Irishman and the 2019 US Amateur champion alongside him for the opening two rounds of this week's COVID-delayed tournament at Augusta National.
Bryson DeChambeau, the winner of the US Open in September, will be joined by 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and world No.2 Jon Rahm, with career grand slam-chasing Rory McIlroy grouped with world No.1 Dustin Johnson and the hotly-tipped Patrick Cantlay.
Here's a look at the Round 1 tee times in full...
--
[All times BST]
The Masters Round 1 - Tee times
Hole 1
12pm
Lucas Glover, CT Pan, Corey Conners
12.11pm
Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattanond
12.22pm
Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel
12.33pm
Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na
12.44pm
Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson
12.55pm
Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos
1.06pm
Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan
1.17pm
Mike Weir, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace
4.05pm
Sung Kang, Erik van Rooyen
4.16pm
Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein
4.27pm
Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger
4.38pm
Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton
4.49pm
Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka
5.00pm
Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy
5.11pm
Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ
5.22pm
Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd
Hole 10
12pm
Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin
12.11pm
Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama
12.22pm
Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler
12.33pm
Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen
12.44pm
Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau
12.55pm
Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree
1.06pm
Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter
1.17pm
Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley
4.05pm
Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor
4.16pm
Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An
4.27pm
Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood
4.38pm
Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith
4.49pm
Bernhard Langer, JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
5.00pm
Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli
5.11pm
Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue
