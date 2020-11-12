search
The Masters: Round 1 tee times

Golf News

The Masters: Round 1 tee times

By bunkered.co.uk10 November, 2020
The Masters Augusta National Green Jacket Major Championships Tee times Tiger Woods
Masters Sign

Tiger Woods gets his long-awaited Masters defence underway in the company of Open champion Shane Lowry and amateur Andy Ogletree.

The 15-time major champion has the Irishman and the 2019 US Amateur champion alongside him for the opening two rounds of this week's COVID-delayed tournament at Augusta National. 

Bryson DeChambeau, the winner of the US Open in September, will be joined by 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and world No.2 Jon Rahm, with career grand slam-chasing Rory McIlroy grouped with world No.1 Dustin Johnson and the hotly-tipped Patrick Cantlay.

Here's a look at the Round 1 tee times in full...

--

[All times BST]

The Masters Round 1 - Tee times

Hole 1

12pm
Lucas Glover, CT Pan, Corey Conners

12.11pm 
Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattanond

12.22pm
Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel

12.33pm
Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na

12.44pm
Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson

12.55pm
Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos

1.06pm
Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

1.17pm
Mike Weir, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace

• Masters to welcome new honorary starter in April

• Gary Player expects "anticlimactic" Masters

4.05pm
Sung Kang, Erik van Rooyen

4.16pm
Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein

4.27pm
Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger

4.38pm
Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

4.49pm
Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

5.00pm
Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

5.11pm
Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ

5.22pm
Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd

Listen!

MASTERS PREVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST GARY PLAYER!

Hole 10

12pm
Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin

12.11pm
Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama

12.22pm
Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler

12.33pm
Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

12.44pm
Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

12.55pm
Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree

1.06pm
Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

1.17pm
Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

• Betting on DJ this week? Read this first...

• 20 things you never knew about the Masters

4.05pm
Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor

4.16pm
Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An

4.27pm
Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

4.38pm
Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

4.49pm
Bernhard Langer, JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5.00pm
Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli

5.11pm
Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue

• Masters 2020: Where and when to watch it on TV

• Former champ out of Masters with COVID-19

Golf News

The Masters: Round 3 tee times
'Dull and numb' Bryson DeChambeau MAKES cut at the Masters
The Masters: Bryson DeChambeau in danger of missing cut
Rory McIlroy believes he can still win Masters after fightback
The prize money at the Masters will make your eyes water

