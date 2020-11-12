Tiger Woods gets his long-awaited Masters defence underway in the company of Open champion Shane Lowry and amateur Andy Ogletree.

The 15-time major champion has the Irishman and the 2019 US Amateur champion alongside him for the opening two rounds of this week's COVID-delayed tournament at Augusta National.

Bryson DeChambeau, the winner of the US Open in September, will be joined by 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and world No.2 Jon Rahm, with career grand slam-chasing Rory McIlroy grouped with world No.1 Dustin Johnson and the hotly-tipped Patrick Cantlay.

Here's a look at the Round 1 tee times in full...

[All times BST]

The Masters Round 1 - Tee times

Hole 1

12pm

Lucas Glover, CT Pan, Corey Conners

12.11pm

Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattanond

12.22pm

Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel

12.33pm

Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na

12.44pm

Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson

12.55pm

Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos

1.06pm

Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

1.17pm

Mike Weir, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace

4.05pm

Sung Kang, Erik van Rooyen

4.16pm

Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein

4.27pm

Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger

4.38pm

Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

4.49pm

Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

5.00pm

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

5.11pm

Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ

5.22pm

Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd

Hole 10

12pm

Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin

12.11pm

Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama

12.22pm

Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler

12.33pm

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

12.44pm

Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

12.55pm

Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree

1.06pm

Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

1.17pm

Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

4.05pm

Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor

4.16pm

Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An

4.27pm

Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

4.38pm

Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

4.49pm

Bernhard Langer, JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5.00pm

Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli

5.11pm

Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue

