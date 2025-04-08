Sign up for our daily newsletter
Groupings for the first two days of the 89th Masters have been unveiled – and fans are in for a treat.
It’ll be a crucial day for all 95 players in the field at Augusta National, of course, as the halfway cut falls at the close of play on day two.
Sadly, eyes won’t be on Tiger Woods’ bid to extend his Masters cut streak, but there is still plenty to tune in for.
Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos and Austin Eckroat will get the action underway before Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy and Thomas Detry strike the last tee shots of day two.
Here’s all the details you need on who’s playing with whom on Day 2 of the Masters…
The Masters 2025: Round 2 tee times in full
All times UK
12.40pm
Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
12.51pm
Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
1.02pm
Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
1.13pm
Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)
1.24pm
Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1.35pm
Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai*
1.52pm
Max Homa, Justin Rose, JJ Spaun
2.03pm
Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings*
2.14pm
Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
2.25pm
Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
2.36pm
Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
2.47pm
Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
2.58pm
Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia
3.15pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
3.26pm
Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
3.37pm
Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
3.48pm
Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
3.59pm
Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Hojgaard
4.10pm
Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
4.21pm
Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
4.38pm
Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson
4.49pm
Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent*
5.00pm
Cameron Smith, JT Poston, Aaron Rai
5.11pm
Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
5.22pm
Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
5.33pm
Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
5.50pm
Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
6.01pm
Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
6.12pm
Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
6.23pm
Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester*
6.34pm
Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
6.45pm
Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry
* denotes amateur
