Groupings for the first two days of the 89th Masters have been unveiled – and fans are in for a treat.

It’ll be a crucial day for all 95 players in the field at Augusta National, of course, as the halfway cut falls at the close of play on day two.

Sadly, eyes won’t be on Tiger Woods’ bid to extend his Masters cut streak, but there is still plenty to tune in for.

Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos and Austin Eckroat will get the action underway before Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy and Thomas Detry strike the last tee shots of day two.

Here’s all the details you need on who’s playing with whom on Day 2 of the Masters…

The Masters 2025: Round 2 tee times in full

All times UK

12.40pm

Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

12.51pm

Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

1.02pm

Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

1.13pm

Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)

1.24pm

Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1.35pm



Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai*

1.52pm

Max Homa, Justin Rose, JJ Spaun

2.03pm

Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings*

2.14pm

Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

2.25pm

Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

2.36pm

Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

2.47pm

Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

2.58pm

Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia

3.15pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

3.26pm

Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

3.37pm

Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

3.48pm

Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

3.59pm

Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Hojgaard

4.10pm

Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

4.21pm

Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

4.38pm

Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson

4.49pm

Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent*

5.00pm

Cameron Smith, JT Poston, Aaron Rai

5.11pm

Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

5.22pm

Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

5.33pm

Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

5.50pm

Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

6.01pm

Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

6.12pm

Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

6.23pm

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester*

6.34pm

Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

6.45pm

Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

* denotes amateur