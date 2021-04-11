The opening round of the 85th Masters Tournament is in the books and attention now shifts to day two.

After the soft, scoreable conditions of the COVID-delayed edition of the event last November, the iconic Georgia course was back to its ferocious best yesterday... for everybody, that is, except runaway first round leader Justin Rose.



Lots of big names are already struggling to make the cut, with only a handful of players in red numbers.

That means it's all to play for on day two - but who's playing with whom and when?

We've got all the details you need.

The Masters - Round 2 tee times in full

1pm

Vijay Singh, Martin Laird

1.12pm

Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

1.24pm

Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger

1.36pm

Mike Weir, CT Pan, Robert MacIntyre

1.48pm

Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

2pm

Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

2.12pm

Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne*

2.24pm

Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

2.36pm

Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

2.48pm

Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer

3.06pm

Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

3.18pm

Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick

3.30pm

Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

3.42pm

Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

3.54pm

Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

4.06pm

Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

4.18pm

Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli

4.30pm

Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

4.42pm

Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb

4.54pm

Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long*

5.12pm

Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd

5.24pm

Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners

5.36pm

Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner

5.48pm

Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

6pm

Hideki Matusyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer

6.12pm

Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

6.24pm

Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

6.36pm

Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci*

6.48pm

Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

7pm

Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey