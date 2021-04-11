search
HomeGolf NewsThe Masters: Round 2 tee times in full

Golf News

The Masters: Round 2 tee times in full

By bunkered.co.uk08 April, 2021
The opening round of the 85th Masters Tournament is in the books and attention now shifts to day two. 

After the soft, scoreable conditions of the COVID-delayed edition of the event last November, the iconic Georgia course was back to its ferocious best yesterday... for everybody, that is, except runaway first round leader Justin Rose.

Lots of big names are already struggling to make the cut, with only a handful of players in red numbers. 

That means it's all to play for on day two - but who's playing with whom and when?

We've got all the details you need.

The Masters - Round 2 tee times in full

1pm
Vijay Singh, Martin Laird

1.12pm
Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

1.24pm
Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger

1.36pm
Mike Weir, CT Pan, Robert MacIntyre

1.48pm
Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

2pm
Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

2.12pm
Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne*

2.24pm
Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

2.36pm
Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

2.48pm
Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer

3.06pm
Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

3.18pm
Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick

3.30pm
Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

3.42pm
Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

3.54pm
Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

4.06pm
Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

4.18pm
Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli

4.30pm
Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

4.42pm
Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb

4.54pm
Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long*

5.12pm
Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd

5.24pm
Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners

5.36pm
Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner

5.48pm
Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

6pm
Hideki Matusyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer

6.12pm
Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

6.24pm
Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

6.36pm
Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci*

6.48pm
Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

7pm
Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

