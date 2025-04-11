Sign up for our daily newsletter

Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.

Round 3 tee times for the 2025 Masters are here – and there is sure to be plenty of drama this weekend.

Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau are the final group out heading into a thrilling last 36 holes at Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners are in the penultimate group, with plenty of big names lurking the near the top of the leaderboard.

• The Masters: 8 big names who missed the cut

• The Masters: Amateur apologises for urinating in Rae’s Creek

Here are all the tee times you need to know ahead of Saturday’s third round at the Masters…

The Masters 2025: Round 3 tee times in full

All times UK

2:50 PM Tom Kim

3:00 PM Joaquin Niemann, Jordan Spieth

3:10 PM Stephan Jaeger,  Max Greyserman

3:20 PM Danny Willett, J. T. Poston

3:30 PM Jon Rahm, Zach Johnson

3:40 PM Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia

3:50 PM Denny McCarthy,  J. J. Spaun

4:10 PM Maverick McNealy, Charl Schwartzel

4:20 PM Brian Campbell, Byeong Hun An

• Nick Dunlap reveals surprise reaction to shooting 90

• This Masters leaderboard is incredible – but one name is missing

4:30 PM Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas

4:40 PM Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson

4:50 PM Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark

5:00 PM Nick Taylor, Daniel Berger

5:10 PM Tom Hoge, Max Homa

5:30 PM Harris English, Min Woo Lee

5:40 PM Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria

5:50 PM Brian Harman, Bubba Watson

6:00 PM Davis Riley, Michael Kim

6:10 PM Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

6:20 PM Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa

6:30 PM Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama

6:50 PM Jason Day, Sungjae Im

7:00 PM Rasmus Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland

7:10 PM Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton

7:20 PM Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry

7:30 PM Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners

7:40 PM Justin Rose,  Bryson DeChambeau

topics

The Masters

ALL ABOUT THE OPEN

8 big names missing from The Open

How do you qualify for the Open Championship?

9 players who (surprisingly) never won the Open 

The best par-3s on the Open rota

How to get tickets to the 2025 Open Championship

Which course has hosted The Open most often?

More Reads

The Masters

Image Turnberry green

The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland

Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.

Find Courses