Round 3 tee times for the 2025 Masters are here – and there is sure to be plenty of drama this weekend.
Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau are the final group out heading into a thrilling last 36 holes at Augusta National.
Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners are in the penultimate group, with plenty of big names lurking the near the top of the leaderboard.
Here are all the tee times you need to know ahead of Saturday’s third round at the Masters…
The Masters 2025: Round 3 tee times in full
All times UK
2:50 PM Tom Kim
3:00 PM Joaquin Niemann, Jordan Spieth
3:10 PM Stephan Jaeger, Max Greyserman
3:20 PM Danny Willett, J. T. Poston
3:30 PM Jon Rahm, Zach Johnson
3:40 PM Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia
3:50 PM Denny McCarthy, J. J. Spaun
4:10 PM Maverick McNealy, Charl Schwartzel
4:20 PM Brian Campbell, Byeong Hun An
4:30 PM Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas
4:40 PM Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson
4:50 PM Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark
5:00 PM Nick Taylor, Daniel Berger
5:10 PM Tom Hoge, Max Homa
5:30 PM Harris English, Min Woo Lee
5:40 PM Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria
5:50 PM Brian Harman, Bubba Watson
6:00 PM Davis Riley, Michael Kim
6:10 PM Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
6:20 PM Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa
6:30 PM Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama
6:50 PM Jason Day, Sungjae Im
7:00 PM Rasmus Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland
7:10 PM Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton
7:20 PM Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry
7:30 PM Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners
7:40 PM Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau
