Golf News

The Masters: Round 3 tee times in full

By bunkered.co.uk10 April, 2021
The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Justin Rose Brian Harman will zalatoris Tee times
Masters Umbrellas

We've reached the halfway point of the 85th Masters Tournament, where things are simmering nicely going into the final 36 holes.

England's Justin Rose leads the way on seven-under-par, one shot better than Will Zalatoris - looking to become the first player to win on his Augusta debut since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 - and Brian Harman. 

Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman are a further shot adrift, with Justin Thomas amongst a group of players tied four-under. 

It's shaping up to be another thrilling finale to the first men's major of the year. 

Want to know who's playing with whom - and when - in Round 3? Here's all the info you need?

The Masters - Round 3 tee times in full

2.40pm
Ian Poulter, Paul Casey

2.50pm
Adam Scott, Sebastian Munoz

3pm
Billy Horschel, Phil Mickelson

3.10pm
Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari

3.20pm
Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3.30pm
Jim Herman, Joaquin Niemann

3.40pm
Matt Wallace, Louis Oosthuizen

3.50pm
Patrick Reed, Jose Maria Olazabal

4pm
Charl Schwartzel, Harris English

4.20pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler

4.30pm
Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

4.40pm
Jon Rahm, Martin Laird

4.50pm
Abraham Ancer, Bubba Watson

5pm
Henrik Stenson, Brendon Todd

5.10pm
Matthew Fitzpatrick, Michael Thompson

5.20pm
Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood

5.30pm
Mackenzie Hughes, Robert MacIntyre

5.40pm
Stewart Cink, Viktor Hovland

6pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones

6.10pm
Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners

6.20pm
Ryan Palmer, Cameron Smith

6.30pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

6.40pm
Si Woo Kim, Cameron Champ

6.50pm
Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

7pm
Jordan Spieth, Bernd Wiesberger

7.10pm
Brian Harman, Marc Leishman

7.20pm
Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris

Collin Morikawa: "Majors define a player's résumé"
"I crossed the line" - Billy Horschel apologises for Masters meltdown
Robert MacIntyre out to build on successful Masters debut
Gary Player's son "banned from Masters" after golf ball stunt
Is this the swing change that helped Hideki Matsuyama win his first major?

