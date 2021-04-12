We've reached the halfway point of the 85th Masters Tournament, where things are simmering nicely going into the final 36 holes.

England's Justin Rose leads the way on seven-under-par, one shot better than Will Zalatoris - looking to become the first player to win on his Augusta debut since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 - and Brian Harman.

Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman are a further shot adrift, with Justin Thomas amongst a group of players tied four-under.

It's shaping up to be another thrilling finale to the first men's major of the year.

Want to know who's playing with whom - and when - in Round 3? Here's all the info you need?

The Masters - Round 3 tee times in full

2.40pm

Ian Poulter, Paul Casey

2.50pm

Adam Scott, Sebastian Munoz

3pm

Billy Horschel, Phil Mickelson

3.10pm

Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari

3.20pm

Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3.30pm

Jim Herman, Joaquin Niemann

3.40pm

Matt Wallace, Louis Oosthuizen

3.50pm

Patrick Reed, Jose Maria Olazabal

4pm

Charl Schwartzel, Harris English

4.20pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler

4.30pm

Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

4.40pm

Jon Rahm, Martin Laird

4.50pm

Abraham Ancer, Bubba Watson

5pm

Henrik Stenson, Brendon Todd

5.10pm

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Michael Thompson

5.20pm

Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood

5.30pm

Mackenzie Hughes, Robert MacIntyre

5.40pm

Stewart Cink, Viktor Hovland

6pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones

6.10pm

Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners

6.20pm

Ryan Palmer, Cameron Smith

6.30pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

6.40pm

Si Woo Kim, Cameron Champ

6.50pm

Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

7pm

Jordan Spieth, Bernd Wiesberger

7.10pm

Brian Harman, Marc Leishman

7.20pm

Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris