search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Masters: Round 3 tee times

Golf News

The Masters: Round 3 tee times

By bunkered.co.uk14 November, 2020
The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Dustin Johnson Jon Rahm Justin Thomas cam smith Abraham Ancer Tee times
Masters Leaderboard

The weather-delayed first two rounds of the 2020 Masters are in the books - and it's shaping up to be a fantastic, fascinating final 36 holes.

The world's top three players - Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas - share the lead on nine-under with Australia's Cam Smith and debutant Abraham Ancer.

The 2018 champion Patrick Reed is in a group of five players currently one off the lead on eight-under, with English trio Danny Willett, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood a further shot adrift. 

With 16 players within three shots of the lead and 22 within four, it promises to be another memorable Masters weekend. 

To make the most of the available daylight, players will go off in threeballs from the first and tenth tees on Saturday.

Here's a look at who's playing with who - and when - in round three...

The Masters - Round 3 tee times

All times UK

Hole 1

3.20pm
John Augenstein, Bernhard Langer, Rory McIlroy

3.31pm
Webb Simpson, Jazz Janewattananond, Xander Schauffele

3.42pm
Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel

3.53pm
Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler, Paul Casey

4.04pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka

4.15pm
Justin Rose, Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli

• Rory believes he can still win after fightback

• The eye-watering prize money at the Masters

4.26pm
Patrick Reed, Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood

4.37pm
Sungjae Im, CT Pan, Hideki Matsuyama

4.48pm
Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay

4.59pm
Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas

Hole 10

3.20pm
Victor Perez, Charles Howell III, Kevin Na

3.31pm
Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Adam Scott

3.42pm
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Champ, Marc Leishman

3.53pm
Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Matt Wallace

4.04pm
Chez Reavie, Bubba Watson, Bernd Wiesberger

4.15pm
Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree, Ian Poulter

• 'Dull and numb' DeChambeau scrapes into weekend

• WATCH: Rahm's remarkable hole-in-one

4.26pm
Mike Weir, Nick Taylor, Sung Kang

4.37pm
Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson

5.48pm
Jimmy Walker, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau

5.59pm
Charl Schwartzel, Jordan Spieth, Rafa Cabrera Bello

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - Abraham Ancer

Related Articles - Tee times

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???
blades
play button
PICKING OUR FAVOURITE UTILITY IRON - Callaway X Forged UT vs TaylorMade SIM UDI vs Titleist U•500
Utility Irons
play button
HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
ARE THESE THE BEST-EVER CLEVELAND WEDGES??? - RTX ZipCore review
Cleveland
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

What Rory McIlroy needs to do to win the Masters
Is golf banned under Level 4 restrictions in Scotland?
NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
New figures show golf is booming in this part of Scotland
Scottish golf club donates remaining funds as it shuts for good

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
See all videos right arrow