The weather-delayed first two rounds of the 2020 Masters are in the books - and it's shaping up to be a fantastic, fascinating final 36 holes.

The world's top three players - Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas - share the lead on nine-under with Australia's Cam Smith and debutant Abraham Ancer.

The 2018 champion Patrick Reed is in a group of five players currently one off the lead on eight-under, with English trio Danny Willett, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood a further shot adrift.

With 16 players within three shots of the lead and 22 within four, it promises to be another memorable Masters weekend.

To make the most of the available daylight, players will go off in threeballs from the first and tenth tees on Saturday.

Here's a look at who's playing with who - and when - in round three...

The Masters - Round 3 tee times

All times UK

Hole 1

3.20pm

John Augenstein, Bernhard Langer, Rory McIlroy

3.31pm

Webb Simpson, Jazz Janewattananond, Xander Schauffele

3.42pm

Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel

3.53pm

Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler, Paul Casey

4.04pm

Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka



4.15pm

Justin Rose, Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli

4.26pm

Patrick Reed, Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood

4.37pm

Sungjae Im, CT Pan, Hideki Matsuyama

4.48pm

Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay

4.59pm

Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas

Hole 10

3.20pm

Victor Perez, Charles Howell III, Kevin Na

3.31pm

Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Adam Scott

3.42pm

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Champ, Marc Leishman

3.53pm

Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Matt Wallace

4.04pm

Chez Reavie, Bubba Watson, Bernd Wiesberger

4.15pm

Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree, Ian Poulter

4.26pm

Mike Weir, Nick Taylor, Sung Kang

4.37pm

Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson

5.48pm

Jimmy Walker, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau

5.59pm

Charl Schwartzel, Jordan Spieth, Rafa Cabrera Bello