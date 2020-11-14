The weather-delayed first two rounds of the 2020 Masters are in the books - and it's shaping up to be a fantastic, fascinating final 36 holes.
The world's top three players - Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas - share the lead on nine-under with Australia's Cam Smith and debutant Abraham Ancer.
The 2018 champion Patrick Reed is in a group of five players currently one off the lead on eight-under, with English trio Danny Willett, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood a further shot adrift.
With 16 players within three shots of the lead and 22 within four, it promises to be another memorable Masters weekend.
To make the most of the available daylight, players will go off in threeballs from the first and tenth tees on Saturday.
Here's a look at who's playing with who - and when - in round three...
The Masters - Round 3 tee times
All times UK
Hole 1
3.20pm
John Augenstein, Bernhard Langer, Rory McIlroy
3.31pm
Webb Simpson, Jazz Janewattananond, Xander Schauffele
3.42pm
Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel
3.53pm
Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler, Paul Casey
4.04pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka
4.15pm
Justin Rose, Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli
• Rory believes he can still win after fightback
• The eye-watering prize money at the Masters
4.26pm
Patrick Reed, Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood
4.37pm
Sungjae Im, CT Pan, Hideki Matsuyama
4.48pm
Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay
4.59pm
Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas
Hole 10
3.20pm
Victor Perez, Charles Howell III, Kevin Na
3.31pm
Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Adam Scott
3.42pm
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Champ, Marc Leishman
3.53pm
Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Matt Wallace
4.04pm
Chez Reavie, Bubba Watson, Bernd Wiesberger
4.15pm
Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree, Ian Poulter
• 'Dull and numb' DeChambeau scrapes into weekend
• WATCH: Rahm's remarkable hole-in-one
4.26pm
Mike Weir, Nick Taylor, Sung Kang
4.37pm
Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson
5.48pm
Jimmy Walker, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau
5.59pm
Charl Schwartzel, Jordan Spieth, Rafa Cabrera Bello