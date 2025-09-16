Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Masters has announced it has struck a new television deal with another broadcasting giant.

Beginning in 2026, the opening major championship of the men’s season at Augusta National will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming platform will debut as a domestic broadcaster, adding two additional hours of first and second round coverage. The Masters will stream live on Prime Video from 1pm to 3pm (ET) on Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10.

It will lead into ESPN’s broadcast coverage on both days from 3pm to 7:30pm (ET).

Meanwhile, CBS will still air the Masters live from 2pm to – 7pm (ET) on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, preceded each day by live streaming coverage on Paramount+ from 12pm to 2pm.

“Working alongside Amazon in this capacity is an exciting opportunity for the Masters Tournament and its fans,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club.

“We are proud of our longstanding partnerships with CBS Sports and ESPN, who have set the highest standard for broadcast coverage of the Masters. The addition of Amazon will only further our abilities to expand and enhance how the Tournament is presented and enjoyed.”

In total, next year’s Masters will have 27 hours of broadcast coverage across Prime Video, ESPN, Paramount+ and CBS. That’s a 50% increase from 2024, which had just 18 hours.

Of course, all eyes will be on defending champion Rory McIlroy, who slipped into the Green Jacket for the first time this April. The Northern Irishman ended his 11-year major drought to win the event.

Additional coverage details will be announced ahead of the 2026 Masters, which is set to take place from April 6-12. Viewers in the UK will be able to watch full coverage, as usual, on Sky Sports.

Sky signed a multi-year extension of its broadcasting rights with the Masters in 2022.

