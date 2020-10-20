search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Masters: Stunning pics emerge of snow-covered Augusta

Golf News

The Masters: Stunning pics emerge of snow-covered Augusta

By Michael McEwan20 October, 2020
The Masters Major Championships Augusta National Tour News golf courses Green Jacket Getty Images COVID-19
Augusta Snow 1

The COVID-delayed 2020 Masters Tournament gets underway at Augusta National in just over three weeks’ time.

Excited yet?

Here at bunkered HQ, it’s fair to say we can’t wait for the 84th edition of golf’s most fascinating major championship, particularly with this year promising even more intrigue than usual.

Much of the anticipation so far has centred around what Augusta will look like. Traditionally, the tournament takes place in April, when the azaleas, rhododendrons and the like are in full bloom, creating a colourful pastiche of a course.

• Trump to build second course in Aberdeen

• This Masters video will give you goosebumps

This year, it’s going to be slightly different. November is slap-bang in the middle of the ‘Fall’ in the US, so can we expect the course to look a bit more ‘rusty’, with browns, oranges, reds and yellows filling out the trees and shrubs that line the famous fairways?

Listen!

DRESS CODES, TRUMP'S 2ND COURSE & BAD HABITS! PLUS, A BLETHER WITH MARTIN LAIRD!

We’ll find out how the Green Jackets present their course during the autumn in just a few short weeks.

However, as the tournament inches ever closer, stunning photographs have emerged of Augusta National blanketed by SNOW.

• Cameraman red-faced after on-air blunder

The pictures, held by Getty Images, show arguably the most iconic golf course in the United States like never before – and yes, it’s still beautiful.

Check out the snaps below…

Augusta Snow 2 Augusta Snow 3 Augusta Snow 4 Augusta Snow 5 Augusta Snow 6

These pictures were reportedly taken in 1989. Snow isn’t uncommon in Georgia but tends to fall during December and January.

• Host venue for 2023 Solheim Cup confirmed

• All courses in Wales ordered to close this week

There is no record of snow having forced a delay during the Masters Tournament but rain has been experienced during 44 of the 83 previous tournaments. A total of eight days of play have been postponed but four days were made up by scheduling 36 holes in one day in 1936, 1938, 1939, and 2003.

The last Monday finish due to weather occurred in 1983.

The 2020 Masters gets underway at Augusta National on November 12. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Green Jacket

Related Articles - Getty Images

Related Articles - COVID-19

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF
golf coaching
play button
Introducing... the top 5 drivers of 2020!
Drivers
play button
REAL GAME CHANGERS – Titleist TSi metalwoods review
Titleist
play button
Is this a cheaper and better ball??? – Vice Golf balls review
Vice
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

UH-OH! Bryson DeChambeau hits his biggest drive so far
£25m cash injection for popular Scottish course
Iconic UK course threatened by coastal erosion
WATCH - Frustrated Rory McIlroy snaps club at Zozo Championship
The day the Earth stood still: How Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Keeping your clubface square
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow