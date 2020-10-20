The Masters: Stunning pics emerge of snow-covered Augusta

The COVID-delayed 2020 Masters Tournament gets underway at Augusta National in just over three weeks’ time.

Excited yet?

Here at bunkered HQ, it’s fair to say we can’t wait for the 84th edition of golf’s most fascinating major championship, particularly with this year promising even more intrigue than usual.

Much of the anticipation so far has centred around what Augusta will look like. Traditionally, the tournament takes place in April, when the azaleas, rhododendrons and the like are in full bloom, creating a colourful pastiche of a course.

This year, it’s going to be slightly different. November is slap-bang in the middle of the ‘Fall’ in the US, so can we expect the course to look a bit more ‘rusty’, with browns, oranges, reds and yellows filling out the trees and shrubs that line the famous fairways?

We’ll find out how the Green Jackets present their course during the autumn in just a few short weeks.

However, as the tournament inches ever closer, stunning photographs have emerged of Augusta National blanketed by SNOW.

The pictures, held by Getty Images, show arguably the most iconic golf course in the United States like never before – and yes, it’s still beautiful.

Check out the snaps below…

These pictures were reportedly taken in 1989. Snow isn’t uncommon in Georgia but tends to fall during December and January.

There is no record of snow having forced a delay during the Masters Tournament but rain has been experienced during 44 of the 83 previous tournaments. A total of eight days of play have been postponed but four days were made up by scheduling 36 holes in one day in 1936, 1938, 1939, and 2003.

The last Monday finish due to weather occurred in 1983.

The 2020 Masters gets underway at Augusta National on November 12.