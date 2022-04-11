search
HomeGolf NewsThe Masters: “Thankful” Tiger Woods completes comeback

Golf News

The Masters: “Thankful” Tiger Woods completes comeback

By Jamie Hall10 April, 2022
Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker The Masters Augusta National The majors
Tiger Woods Masters Round 4

Tiger Woods had another tough day at the office on Sunday at the Masters – but his week will be remembered for his return to golf.

A round of six over took him to 13 over for the tournament, his cause not helped by a run of three bogeys in a row from the third to the fifth.

Further mishaps followed at 11 and 14, while a double-bogey at 17 rubbed salt into the wound.

However, this was a rare occasion where the number on the scorecard mattered less than his mere presence.

• Tiger Woods commits to St Andrews

For Woods to be here at all was a remarkable feat in itself. This, remember, was a man with a history of injuries making his first appearance since a near-fatal car crash which almost left him without a leg.

To see him back on a golf course at all is a sight many thought would never be repeated. To see him making the cut and striding up the 18th in his familiar Sunday red was even less likely.

Yet here he was, the battered and bruised body which has been through so much completing 72 holes on one of the toughest courses around.

25 years since he rocked the world of golf with his breakthrough 1997 win, here he was doing it all over again.

• The Masters: HUGE prize money increase confirmed

But was just being here THAT much of a victory?

“For not winning an event, yes,” he said.

“Yes, without a doubt. To go from where I was to get to this point, I've had an incredible team that has helped me get to this point and incredible support from - as I alluded to in the press conference on Tuesday, the amount of texts and FaceTimes and calls I got from players that are close to me throughout this entire time has meant a lot.”

Later, he had one word to sum up his week.

“Thankful,” he said.

“I keep saying it, but I am. I really am. I truly am. Just to get to this point.

• All the big names to miss the cut at the Masters

“Just to be able to play, and not only just to play, but I put up a good first round. I got myself there. I don't quite have the endurance that I would like to have had, but as of a few weeks ago, didn't even know if I was going to play in this event.

“To go from that to here, we're excited about the prospects of the future, about training, about getting into that gym and doing some other stuff to get my leg stronger, which we haven't been able to do because it needed more time to heal. I think it needs a couple more days to heal after this, but we'll get back after it, and we'll get into it.”

