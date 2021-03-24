The Masters: The 2021 field in full

Just five months on from our most recent visit, it's almost time to return to Augusta National for the 85th edition of The Masters.



Most recently contested in November, due to schedule adjustments caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's tournament will see world No.1 Dustin Johnson attempt to become just the fourth player in history to successfully defend the Green Jacket.



Standing in the two-time major champion's way will be a traditionally first-class, including Rory McIlroy, who will be making his seventh attempt at completing the career grand slam. The Northern Irishman is one Masters victory away from golfing immortality - will this be the year that he achieves it?

The tournament is on from April 8-11. Here's a look at how the field is shaping up.

1. All past winners of the Masters Tournament

Fred Couples, Sergio García, Trevor Immelman, Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett, Ian Woosnam

Past winners not expected to play: Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke Jr., Ángel Cabrera, Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Bob Goalby, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods, Fuzzy Zoeller

2. Recent winners of the US Open (2016–2020)

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

3. Recent winners of The Open Championship (2016–2020)

Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson

4. Recent winners of the PGA Championship (2016–2020)

Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker



5. Recent winners of the The Players Championship (2018–2021)

Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson

6. The winner of the gold medal at the Olympic Games [a]

7. The winner and runner-up in the 2020 U.S. Amateur Championship

Ollie Osborne (a), Tyler Strafaci (a)

8. The winner of the 2020 Amateur Championship

Joe Long (a)

9. The winner of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship [b]

10. The winner of the 2021 Latin America Amateur Championship [b]

11. The winner of the 2020 US Mid-Amateur Golf Championship [b]

12. The leading twelve players, and those tying for twelfth place, from the 2020 Masters Tournament

Corey Conners, Dylan Frittelli, Sung-jae Im, C.T. Pan, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith

13. The leading four players, and those tying for fourth place, in the 2020 US Open

Harris English, Louis Oosthuizen, Matthew Wolff

14. The leading four players, and those tying for fourth place, in the 2020 Open Championship [b]



15. The leading four players, and those tying for fourth place, in the 2020 PGA Championship

Paul Casey, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler

16. Winners of PGA Tour events [c] from the originally scheduled date of the 2020 Masters Tournament (April 9, 2020) to the start of the 2021 tournament

Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Stewart Cink, Brian Gay, Jim Herman, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Matt Hones, Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak, Martin Laird, Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz, Xander Schauffele, Robert Streb, Hudson Swafford, Michael Thompson

17. All players who qualified for the 2020 Tour Championship

Abraham Ancer, Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin, Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Kisner, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Sebastian Munoz, Joaquin Niemann, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd

18. The leading 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking as of December 31, 2020

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar, Victor Perez, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Matt Wallace, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger.

19. The leading 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking as of April 5, 2021

20. Invited International players [d]