Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Take a quick scroll through Tyrrell Hatton’s Wikipedia page and you’ll find one of the more peculiar major championship records in recent times.

The Englishman – an accomplished player of three Ryder Cups, eight DP World Tour victories and one on both the PGA Tour and LIV circuit – has up until now fallen dramatically short in the ‘Big Four.’

Indeed, since his Open debut as a teenage amateur at St Andrews 15 years ago, Hatton has played 38 majors, but he’s still yet to seriously contend in a single one.

Six top-tens hardly feels like an adequate return for a player of the 33-year-old’s resume, either. One would assume a player as famously combustible as Hatton is increasingly irked that he is still yet to improve on his tied fifth finish at Royal Troon back in 2016.

“Yeah, but it’s really hard,” he admitted in issue 217 of bunkered. “Unfortunately for me, majors haven’t fallen on a week where I’ve brought my best golf to the table and given myself the best chance going into Sunday. It’s certainly not through lack of trying.”

It was ironic that Hatton’s strongest major finish in the past five years came last year at Augusta National, the place he bravely called “unfair” in 2022 for failing to reward good shots.

Sacrilege in the eyes of the green jackets, perhaps.

But a best Masters effort of tied ninth when the famed Georgia course was playing its hardest 12 months ago provided enough evidence for optimism as Hatton heads back down Magnolia Lane.

• PGA Tour winner splits with caddie week before Masters

• Paul McGinley makes major Robert MacIntyre prediction

Yet as another major season begins, debate will still ensue over whether Hatton has the temperament to match his talent and claim a victory that could define his career.

“He’s certainly got the game,” Paul McGinley says during bunkered.co.uk‘s pre-Masters visit to Sky Studios. “He’s got the heart. He’s won on all kinds of golf courses. Tough courses. Easy courses. His game should be suited to majors.”

McGinley is keen to point out that in an elite game full of world class talent, Hatton is not the only player experiencing regular disappointment in the showpiece events.

“Joaquin Niemann is the same,” the Irishman adds. “Patrick Cantlay is the same. For such quality players that many considered to be top-ten players in the world, they haven’t performed yet in the majors. It’s not a rule. Maybe they just haven’t hit their sweet spot yet.

“Sweet spots can come at any age. Padraig Harrington has got a view that you have a two-year window when you have your sweet spot to win. He reckons that most people will win their majors in a short period of time. He was in his thirties when he hit his sweet spot to win three in three years. Maybe that’s all ahead of him.”

Fellow Sky pundit Henni Zuel concurs. She believes it is a question of timing rather than a deeper flaw behind Hatton’s major malaise.

“You’ve got to have every single facet of your game firing on the same week and hope another player isn’t firing at the same time,” Zuel says. “Yes, there’s a huge amount of skill but a lot of it is timing. Do I think Tyrrell win a major before he’s done? Yes.”

• The Masters: Brandel Chamblee makes brutal Rory McIlroy claim

• Paul McGinley calls for rule change after Collin Morikawa claim

But this debate, of course, is not just a case of whether or not Hatton can hold his nerve on a major Sunday. It’s never been as linear as that. With prestigious wins at the Old Course and Bay Hill, Hatton has already established himself as a reliable closer of big tournaments and proved that once more in impressive fashion at January’s Dubai Desert Classic.

The issue here is whether Hatton has the fortitude to get into real contention on the grandest and most demanding stages in the first place.

“I have a very different opinion to Henni,” Nick Dougherty argues. “I think his game is more than good enough already. I think mentally it isn’t where it needs to be to win a major championship.

“He could easily do it because he’s good enough but he has to have everything go right. But we’ve seen more than enough examples of him mentally beating himself up. I’m not criticising him for expecting a lot of himself but I think we have seen it get in the way of performance at times.

“It’s still good enough to win the normal events and he’s won great tournaments all around the world but in major championships it massively magnifies what you’ve got between the ears.

“The US Open is the most severe but Augusta does the same thing, it changes who you are for the rest of your life. That’s what I’d like to see – the switch of where he cuts himself a bit of slack. A bit more ‘goldfish’ – where you can leave things all behind and let it slide.

“That’s what Tiger did really well through his career. He would lose his temper with the best of them but then it was gone. I’m not sure Tyrrell quite lets it go as quickly. But he’s an amazing player and I hope he gets there because he’s a cracking golfer.”

McGinley, though, does not necessarily agree with this popular assumption that Hatton’s perceived inability to tame his tantrums is costing him when it matters most.

“Don’t be fooled by his antics,” the former Ryder Cup captain says. “He can be a very patient player at the same time. His body language is very different than what his performances are. The more he looks like he’s losing it, often the better he plays.

“It’s something he needs to be aware of. But every tournament he’s won he’s behaved like that. It’s a bit like John McEnroe when he played tennis. It gets it out, then you seem to be in a better place.”

Alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Hatton remains England’s greatest hope for a major champion since Danny Willett famously claimed his Green Jacket back in 2016.

And if there’s one thing we can guarantee when it comes to Hatton’s next pursuit of an elusive major, it’s that he won’t go about it quietly.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion,” he said. “It’s not going to change who I am… I’m just being me.”

Sky Sports is the home of golf. Watch live coverage of The 2025 Masters, exclusively on Sky Sports Golf and NOW from 10-13 April.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.