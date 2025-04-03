Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

In a sporting landscape that generally looks to squeeze every penny out of the consumer – particularly when it comes to being fed and watered – the Masters is, quite rightly, lauded around the world for its more-than-reasonable pricing.

Not only that, the food is incredible too.

Here are some of the standouts…

Chicken Biscuit

Chicken? For breakfast? Only in America. And with biscuits? Well, not quite. Biscuit, in this context, is more like what we would know as a scone on this side of the Atlantic. But still, it’s quite the epicurean experience.

Pimento Cheese sandwich

The sandwiches are by far and away the headline act in this picturesque corner of Georgia. The $3 options include the formidable Pork Bar-B-Que, the Masters Club, and Ham and Cheese on Rye. But for just $1.50 – a little north of £1 in old money – you can get the famous Pimento Cheese. A mixture of cheese, mayonnaise and pimento, a small, sweet chilli, these are not for everyone. Though you have to try one. It’s tradition, after all.

Southern Cheese Straws

Crunchy, crumbly, cheesy. What’s not to love here? The Masters-branded potato chips and peanuts are wonderful, but the Southern Cheese Straws are the pick of the savoury snacks at Augusta National.

Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich

If you have a sweet tooth, then there’s plenty to cater for you, too, including Masters cookies, popcorn and moon pies. But you simply cannot go to Augusta and not try this. It comprises of two soft vanilla cookies packed with a slice of Georgia peach ice cream. It looks small when you first open it, but once you take that first bite you know you’re in for a challenge. A delicate, delicious challenge.

Crow’s Nest Beer

And, of course, you need to wash it all down. All the usual soft drinks are on offer here at $2 a pop – get it? – and bottled water comes in at the same price. If you’re partial to an alcoholic beverage, there’s plenty of beer and wine on offer, costing $6 a glass, with the pick of the bunch being the Crow’s Nest, a light, refreshing wheat ale brewed exclusively for the Masters and only available during tournament week.

And another thing…

Did you know you can buy Taste of the Masters hampers so you can enjoy Augusta’s incredible culinary options from the comfort of your own home?

The ‘large hosting kit’ features three huge tubs of Pimento Cheese, Pork Bar-B-Que and Egg Salad so you can make your own sandwiches, then a collection of sweet and savoury snacks and Masters branded cups and coasters. There is also a smaller ‘classics kit’.

Be quick, though, because they sell out fast!