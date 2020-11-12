The Masters: What on Earth is Sandy Lyle wearing?!

You've got to love Sandy Lyle.

The Open champion in 1985 and The Masters champion three years later, he is arguably the greatest Scottish golfer of all time.

However, that's no excuse for the clobber he's wearing at Augusta National this week.

Just as he did during his practice rounds, the 62-year-old walked onto the tee this morning - before play was suspended due to inclement weather - wearing BRACES!

Here's the evidence...

Not only that, he is wearing an odd-looking pair of exceptionally patriotic shoes...

After carding a six-over 78, Lyle explained the inspirational behind the look.

"It started off a few months ago," he said. "I had my work trousers on and I had a lot of tools in my work trousers and what happens with the weight, it almost starts to fall down and the shirt comes out, and I have a big problem when I'm out on the golf course swinging the golf club. Very long torso, shirt comes out.

"I've got rubber things inside here to stop the shirt coming out, and when I wear braces the shirt doesn't come out, so that's it. I don't use it for a fashion parade, I do it because I am so fed up with my shirts coming out and coming down here and constantly having to tuck it in, and when it's so warm like this and you've got grubby hands, you tuck your shirt in, you pull your hand out and the shirt comes with it. It's really for the shirt more than anything."

As you might expect, social media was quick to react to the Scot's sartorial sensibilities.

Hottest take at @TheMasters so far is that Sandy Lyle is wearing suspenders over his golf shirt. — Tom Garby (@Poni_Blanco) November 12, 2020

Sandy Lyle out here looking like a farmer in Paw Paw. #respect#600bushel#themasterspic.twitter.com/HiKbtCdFRc — TJ The VAR Destroyer (@ElSqeej) November 12, 2020

LMAO, Sandy Lyle is wearing Suspenders at the #TheMasters — Guzman Wye Gomez (@jwyeNFL) November 12, 2020

Sandy Lyle takes a good rip at it for a dude in suspenders. — Brenden Parsons /// (@BrendenParsons) November 12, 2020

Watching Sandy Lyle in suspenders?!? I’m okay with hoodies. Not okay with the suspenders. — James Donnelly (@jamesjdonnelly) November 12, 2020

OMG, Sandy Lyle is wearing suspenders. — Patrick Cox (@bpcoxjr) November 12, 2020

Lyle is the sole Scot in the field for this week's COVID-delayed tournament. It's his 39th Masters appearance and 98th major in total.