search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Masters: What on Earth is Sandy Lyle wearing?!

Golf News

The Masters: What on Earth is Sandy Lyle wearing?!

By bunkered.co.uk12 November, 2020
Sandy Lyle The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Green Jacket golf clothing Apparel Social media
Sandy Lyle 2020 Masters

You've got to love Sandy Lyle.

The Open champion in 1985 and The Masters champion three years later, he is arguably the greatest Scottish golfer of all time. 

However, that's no excuse for the clobber he's wearing at Augusta National this week. 

• McIlroy knows what he must do to win Masters

• WATCH: Rahm's remarkable hole-in-one

Just as he did during his practice rounds, the 62-year-old walked onto the tee this morning - before play was suspended due to inclement weather - wearing BRACES!

Here's the evidence...

Sandy Lyle Braces 1
Lyle Braces

Not only that, he is wearing an odd-looking pair of exceptionally patriotic shoes...

Sandy Lyle Scottish Shoes 1 Sandy Lyle Scottish Shoes 2

After carding a six-over 78, Lyle explained the inspirational behind the look.

"It started off a few months ago," he said. "I had my work trousers on and I had a lot of tools in my work trousers and what happens with the weight, it almost starts to fall down and the shirt comes out, and I have a big problem when I'm out on the golf course swinging the golf club. Very long torso, shirt comes out.  

• Augusta teaches DeChambeau a valuable lesson 

"I've got rubber things inside here to stop the shirt coming out, and when I wear braces the shirt doesn't come out, so that's it. I don't use it for a fashion parade, I do it because I am so fed up with my shirts coming out and coming down here and constantly having to tuck it in, and when it's so warm like this and you've got grubby hands, you tuck your shirt in, you pull your hand out and the shirt comes with it. It's really for the shirt more than anything."

As you might expect, social media was quick to react to the Scot's sartorial sensibilities.

Lyle is the sole Scot in the field for this week's COVID-delayed tournament. It's his 39th Masters appearance and 98th major in total.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Sandy Lyle

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Green Jacket

Related Articles - golf clothing

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - Social media

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???
blades
play button
PICKING OUR FAVOURITE UTILITY IRON - Callaway X Forged UT vs TaylorMade SIM UDI vs Titleist U•500
Utility Irons
play button
HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
ARE THESE THE BEST-EVER CLEVELAND WEDGES??? - RTX ZipCore review
Cleveland
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

What Rory McIlroy needs to do to win the Masters
Is golf banned under Level 4 restrictions in Scotland?
NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
New figures show golf is booming in this part of Scotland
Scottish golf club donates remaining funds as it shuts for good

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
See all videos right arrow