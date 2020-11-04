For one year only (hopefully), the first men's major championship of the year is the last - and there's only one place to watch all four rounds live in the UK.

The COVID-delayed 2020 Masters Tournament gets underway at Augusta National on November 12, with Tiger Woods looking to defend the Green Jacket he won in such memorable fashion in April 2019.

It's set to be a Masters with some differences. For one, don't expect the azaleas, rhododendrons and other fauna to be in full, colourful bloom. There will also be no patrons on-site to create the roars that have become such an iconic part of the tournament experience. That's to say nothing of the early finishing times to compensate for the reduced daylight in Georgia at this time of year.

• 20 things you never knew about the Masters

• QUIZ - Name all 17 multiple Masters champs

It will, however, still be the Masters - and viewers in the UK can watch all four days of it live on Sky Sports Golf.

The subscription broadcaster has been the home of the tournament in the UK for several years and, once again, will beam all of the action directly into British homes.

Listen!

"I TOOK UP GOLF AFTER THE TALIBAN TRIED TO KILL ME"

The Sky Sports Golf channel will become Sky Sports The Masters for the week and is promising a tantalising menu of content, from documentaries, to debate, to re-runs of classic Masters Tournaments from years gone by.

However, it's really all about the live action.

Here's a guide to how, when and where to catch it all...

Thursday

6pm: The Masters - First round LIVE! (Sky Sports Golf)

Plus…

12.15pm: 15th and 16th holes LIVE! (Red button)

12.30pm: Featured Groups LIVE! (Sky Sports Golf)

12.30pm: Amen Corner LIVE! (Red button)

12.55pm: 4th, 5th and 6th holes LIVE! (Red button)

6pm: Featured Groups LIVE! (Red button)

10.30pm: The Masters verdict LIVE!

• The Scots who started Augusta's 'Starter' custom

Friday

6pm: The Masters - First round LIVE! (Sky Sports Golf)

Plus…

12.15pm: 15th and 16th holes LIVE! (Red button)

12.30pm: Featured Groups LIVE! (Sky Sports Golf)

12.30pm: Amen Corner LIVE! (Red button)

12.55pm: 4th, 5th and 6th holes LIVE! (Red button)

6pm: Featured Groups LIVE! (Red button)

10.30pm: The Masters verdict LIVE!

Saturday

5pm: Live from The Masters (Sky Sports Golf)

6pm: The Masters - First round LIVE! (Sky Sports Golf)

Plus…

3pm: Featured Groups LIVE! (Red button)

15.10pm: Amen Corner LIVE! (Red button)

15.45pm: 4th, 5th and 6th holes LIVE! (Red button)

16.15pm: 15th and 16th holes LIVE! (Red button)

10pm: The Masters verdict LIVE!

• Sir Nick Faldo: The Masters & Me



Sunday

2pm: Live from The Masters (Sky Sports Golf)

3pm: Final Round LIVE! (Sky Sports Golf)

Plus…

1pm: Featured Groups LIVE! (Red button)

1.10pm: Amen Corner LIVE! (Red button)

1.45pm: 4th, 5th and 6th holes LIVE! (Red button)

4.15pm: 15th and 16th holes LIVE! (Red button)

8pm: The Masters verdict LIVE!

Get Sky Sports Golf for just £10/month

Not got Sky Sports? Desperate to watch The Masters but less keen on shelling out for the plethora of other sports the broadcaster covers? You're in luck.

For just £10 per month*, you can subscribe to the Sky Sports Golf channel on a 31-day rolling contract.

Find out more here

* Offer correct at time of publishing and may be subject to change and/or other terms.

