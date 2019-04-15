Masters 2019: Who is Jeff Knox?

Jeff Knox is catapulted into the spotlight only once a year – sometimes once every couple of years – and it’s always at the Masters.



Every time an odd number of players make the cut at Augusta National, Knox is used as the marker on both Saturday and Sunday, making up a two-ball with the player who has the highest score through 36 and 54 holes in the first group out of the day.

Jeff Knox first assumed the role in 2003 and has since gone on to develop a type of cult-hero status, aided by the age of social media and also the fact that Augusta National refuses to allow him to speak to reporters.

Jeff Knox: Here's what we know

Full name Jefferson Boone Aiken Knox

Age 56

Family Wife, Christine; Son, Lee

Honours Three-time Georgia Mid-Am champion, three-time Georgia Amateur runner-up, Augusta National course record holder (61 in 2003).

Occupation Knox is the managing partner of Knox Ltd. In his position, Knox provides real estate investment and brokerage services in Georgia and South Carolina through his company, B. Knox & Co. He has also been a director of First Bank of Georgia and Georgia Carolina Bancshares Inc. since December 2009 and July 23, 2012 respectively. He has been the executive director of the Knox Foundation, a private charitable organisation, since April 1998.

Also…

Knox’ son, Lee, is a very handy golfer in his own right. He was a college teammate of Justin Thomas at the University of Alabama and is a two-time winner of the Georgia Amateur Championship – a title that has so far eluded his father.

In 2010, the two were paired together in the final round of the event, with Lee – who now works as a sports agent – coming out on top. Lee said: “After the round I just told him, ‘I finally beat you in the tournament you wanted to win most, and that made it extra special’.” Jeff added: “This is much better than me winning.”

What the top players say about him

Given the stellar field that the Masters attracts, Jeff Knox has had the pleasure of playing with a range of players over the years – from multiple major winners to amateurs teeing it up in what may be their only appearance at Augusta.

What players do glean from Knox, though, is a whole lot of knowledge, as per this feature on Golf.com.

Rory McIlroy: “He's the best I've ever seen on Augusta's greens. He knows every blade of grass. That's so key – more so than anywhere else we play.”

Kevin Kisner: “If the PGA Tour played every event at Augusta National, Jeff Knox would be on tour. He doesn't miss inside eight feet.”

Keegan Bradley: “Jeff was the nicest guy. I couldn't believe how good he was. He birdied the fourth hole with the pin back right – seriously? His buddies were cheering him on. He's a stud.”