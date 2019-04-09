The Masters: Who we're putting our money on

Forty-eight hours from now, the talking will be over and the 2019 Masters will be underway.



But which players are the bunkered team backing for glory? And, equally, who do they reckon is worth an each-way punt at the bookies.

Bryce Ritchie • Editor

WINNER - RORY McILROY

If the Rory McIlroy we all know turns up and performs, I don't anyone has the game to beat him. McIlroy is the best player in the world when he's on his 'A' game - and Augusta suits him perfectly. Five consecutive top-5s says it all. I expect him to eat up the par-5s and take his chances rather than fritter them away. It is only a matter of time before he lands a Green Jacket, and he happens to be on-form right now. To me, he is the overwhelming favourite.

OUTSIDER - CHARLEY HOFFMAN

Isn't it tradition for Charley Hoffman's name to turn up on the leaderboard during a major weekend? The guy is a far better player than he gets credit for and, with odds of 100/1, he's your best E/W bet by some margin.



Michael McEwan • Digital Editor

WINNER – LOUIS OOSTHUIZEN

Ever since he won the South African Open in December, I’ve just had a weird feeling about Oosthuizen’s Masters prospects that I can’t shake. It’s the same feeling I had about Adam Scott in the build up to the 2013 tournament. A succession of injuries over the last few years have seen the South African fly even more under the radar than usual but three things to bear in mind: he’s already a major champion; he’s finished runner-up at each of the four majors; and he likes Augusta National.

OUTSIDER – MARC LEISHMAN

One of these days, the big Aussie is going to win a major and everybody who doesn’t have money on him is going to let out an exasperated cry at themselves. He’s a proven winner, has had the requisite major heartbreak, and does everything well. He’s streaky, for sure – but if he brings his best to Augusta, he might just become the second Australian to slip into a Green Jacket.



David Cunninghame • Staff Writer

WINNER – JUSTIN ROSE

Since 2015 the Englishman has finished T2, T10, 2, and T12 at Augusta. He clearly loves the course and, over the last year, has elevated his game to a new level, highlighted by the fact he has see-sawed between number one and two in the world golf rankings since September. With one win under his belt already in 2019, and armed with some shiny new Honma bats, I think Rosey is going to walk away with the Green Jacket.

OUTSIDER – KEVIN KISNER

Kisner is an absolute steal at 66/1. Although he only has three appearances at Augusta on his resumé, he has made the cut all three times and last year finished a more than respectable tied 28th. Coming off the biggest of win of his career at the WGC Match Play, the American is bound to be oozing with confidence. Expect to see him close to the lead come the back nine on Sunday.

