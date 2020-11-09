search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Masters: Why the odds are against Dustin Johnson this week

Golf News

The Masters: Why the odds are against Dustin Johnson this week

By bunkered.co.uk09 November, 2020
The Masters Dustin Johnson Augusta National Green Jacket OWGR world No.1 Major Championships
Dustin Johnson

A strong performance at the Houston Open at the weekend has ensured that Dustin Johnson will go into this week’s Masters Tournament as the No.1 ranked player in the world.

However, that might not necessarily be a good thing.

Johnson, 36, finished in a tie for second in his Augusta warm-up – impressive considering that he knew he would have surrendered top spot on the OWGR to Jon Rahm had he finished outside the top-15 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

As such, Johnson will today make the journey east to Georgia knowing that he is, mathematically at least, the best golfer on the planet.

• Monty leads praise for new champ MacIntyre

• Tour pro out of Masters with COVID

You wouldn’t think that would be a bad thing, but consider this: since the Official World Golf Ranking was launched in 1986, the incumbent, world No.1 has won The Masters only four times.

The most recent of those wins came 18 years ago, courtesy of Tiger Woods in 2002.

Listen!

"I TOOK UP GOLF AFTER THE TALIBAN TRIED TO KILL ME"

Woods was also world No.1 when he won in 2001. Ian Woosnam and Fred Couples, in 1991 and 1992 respectively, are the other two players to have won the Green Jacket whilst No

Considering Johnson’s ‘iffy’ major record – he has only one win from 44 starts in the game’s four biggest events – the weight of history is presumably the very last thing he needs to contend with.

• Masters 2020: Where and when to watch it on TV

• Masters 2020: Our team debates the big stories

In his favour is that fact that he has finished inside the top-10 on his last four visits to Augusta, including a tie for second last year.

For those who are interested in such things, incidentally, the average rank of the Masters champion in the OWGR era is 13.1. The current world No.13? Daniel Berger… who, despite his exceptional post-lockdown, is not in the field for this week’s tournament.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Green Jacket

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - world No.1

Related Articles - Major Championships

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
ARE THESE THE BEST-EVER CLEVELAND WEDGES??? - RTX ZipCore review
Cleveland
play button
IS THIS £1,749 TROLLEY WORTH THE MONEY??? - Stewart Golf Q Follow review
Stewart Golf
play button
A SIMPLE DRILL TO FIX YOUR SLICE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF
golf coaching
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

'Relaxed' Rory McIlroy knows what he must do to win The Masters
What does Phil Mickelson say was “one of the greatest feats in the history of sport”?
Tiger Woods expects to contend at Augusta for many years to come
WATCH: Jon Rahm just had the best hole-in-one you'll ever see!
The Masters: Round 1 tee times

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
How to improve your ball flight
Callaway
See all videos right arrow