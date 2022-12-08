search
Golf News

The Match VII: Where and when to watch on TV

By Jamie Hall07 December, 2022
The Match The Match 7 Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas Jordan Spieth
The Match 7 How To Watch On Tv

The Match is back, and it features four of the biggest stars in golf right now.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods will go head to head with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas for bragging rights in a 12-hole made-for-TV exhibition in Florida.

It marks the event’s return to golfers after a number of editions pitting other sports stars against each other.

This edition is also notable as it marks Woods’ long-awaited comeback to golf. The 15-time major winner has not played since missing the cut at the Open in July and revealed last week he has had further surgery on the injuries to his leg sustained in a car crash last year.

He sat out the Hero World Challenge, his own event, but insisted he can still hit shots – only walking is an issue and he is expected to use a buggy for The Match.

All four players will be wearing microphones, so we can expect to hear plenty of trash talk during the 12-hole showdown, which will be played under floodlights to ensure its primetime TV slot.

Money raised from the event will be donated to the Hurricane Ian relief effort.

Keep reading to find out how you can tune in.

The Match VII broadcast details

Date: December 10
Time: 6pm ET, 11pm GMT
Venue: Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida
Format: 12-hole match play
TV coverage: Eurosport, discovery+

