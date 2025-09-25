Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy has been a lot of things at a lot of Ryder Cups.

To begin with, all the way back in 2010, he was the precocious, tousle-haired debutant who casually dismissed the biennial contest as “not that important” and, for good measure, “an exhibition”.

Two years later, at Medinah, he was the sleepy-headed rascal who needed a police escort to scythe through traffic in order to make his tee time on Sunday.

Via Gleneagles, Hazeltine and Le Golf National, he matured into The Man, buff, chiselled and the most likely points-getter for captains McGinley, Clarke and Bjorn.

Whistling Straits in 2021 chastened him, humbled him, reduced him to tears, before he re-emerged as Luke Donald’s most-trusted on-course lieutenant as a new-look Europe vanquished their star-spangled American opponents in Rome.

This week at Bethpage, as he prepares to make his eighth appearance in the match, the Irishman’s position is once again different but still eminently distinguishable.

Talisman.

He’s not the oldest guy on the Team Europe – Justin Rose and Shane Lowry have blown out more candles – but he is, beyond doubt, the most senior of Donald’s dozen.

“He’s a leader,” declared Robert MacIntyre. “He’s potentially the greatest European golfer of all time.

“I’ve looked up to him since I was young, and I’ve got no problem walking behind Rory McIlroy if he’s leading the charge.

“He’s a guy that’s special to the game of golf but very special to the European side.”

Matt Fitpzatrick echoed the Scot’s sentiment. “You’ve seen in the media over the last however many years how much the Ryder Cup means to him, particularly after what he first said about the Ryder Cup.

“You can see it every day in the practice we have, the discussions we have, his attitude towards the week and how important it is to him that he wants to succeed. And that obviously gets everyone else going around him and we want to be part of that.”

“He’s obviously a great player and very skilled, very experienced,” added Viktor Hovland. “But also he carries a lot of weight in the team room, as well. He’s very comforting to have there. He makes everyone in the team room feel good. And I think he brings out the best in everyone in there.”

In the end, it was Lowry summed it up best. “I think everyone feels very lucky to have him on our team.”

Whether leadership comes naturally to McIlroy is a question only he can answer. There can be no doubt, though, that’s he’s good at it and has sharpened those skills through a series of steps and missteps.

“I feel at times in the Ryder Cup, I have engaged too much with the crowd,” he admits. “But then there’s times where I haven’t engaged enough. So it’s really just trying to find the balance of using that energy from the crowd to fuel your performance.

“I felt like at Hazeltine, I probably engaged too much at times, and then Whistling Straits, I didn’t engage enough and felt pretty flat because of it. It’s just trying to find that balance.”

None of this was his dream. Aside from openly admitting that he grew up fantasising about fans singing his name at the Old Trafford home of his beloved Manchester United as opposed to on a golf course, he is still most proud of his individual accomplishments.

“But the most memorable moments and the most fun I’ve had in my career have been at Ryder Cup,” he’s quick to add. “I got into that team room at Celtic Manor [on his debut in 2010] and I just saw how much it meant to everyone.

“I was like, ‘Maybe I got this wrong.’

His mind is drawn to a conversation the European team had with an ailing Seve Ballesteros on the eve of that match.

“We had him on one of those conference call things. He’s speaking to the team, and we’re all in the team room. This is on like the Wednesday or Thursday night. I look around and the majority of the team is crying as Seve is talking to us.

“And I’m like, that is. That’s the embodiment of what the European Ryder Cup team is.

“That conference call with Seve in 2010, that was the moment for me.”

At 36, the likelihood is that McIlroy is on the back nine of his Ryder Cup career, which, in part at least, explains why he is so driven to end Europe’s long wait for another away win.

“Luke went into the 2012 Ryder Cup as the No.1 player in the world, the leader, really, of the European team,” he notes. “No-one thought that was going to be his last Ryder Cup as a player. He certainly didn’t think that.

“He talks to us about that all the time, about really trying to make the most of this opportunity that you have this week. And he is personification of that.”

Of course, wanting it is easy. Doing it is much harder. It’s why McIlroy is one of only 37 European golfers ever to taste Ryder Cup victory on US soil. He and Justin Rose are the sole survivors – in a playing sense – of the last batch to do so, a result that was immediately received as a ‘miracle’.

With the career grand slam finally secured courtesy of his Masters win earlier this year, it feels as though cementing his legacy as Europe’s greatest-ever golfer in something more than anecdotal terms is McIlroy’s next – or last remaining – goal. A win this week would go a long way towards achieving it.

“The one thing I’ve talked about a lot going into this Ryder Cup is I love the continuity of this team,” he adds. “I love that 11 of the 12 are the same as we had in Rome and the 12th has the same DNA as the other one.

“We’ve won before. I feel like it’s been a really cohesive group for the last three years. We all know what to expect. We all know what our roles are within the team. I think that that has us prepared to give it a really good go this week.

“Basically since 2012, you look at the results of the Ryder Cup, the home team has won every time. But they also have won convincingly. It’s been pretty one-sided either way.

“So whatever team, whether that’s Europe or America, is the one to break that duck, I honestly think that team is going to go down as one of the best teams in Ryder Cup history.”

Channelling Luke Donald’s remarks in Wednesday’s opening ceremony, he adds: “We’re playing for the players that came before us and the people that basically laid the foundations for what the European Ryder Cup team are.

“But we are also playing for the guys that are going to come behind us, as well, the young boys that are dreaming of becoming European Ryder Cup players. We want to try to leave a legacy for them as well.

“We have a wonderful opportunity this week but we also understand it’s going to be very difficult.

“Winning another away Ryder Cup, just considering how hard that has been over the past 12 years, it would be one of the greatest accomplishments of my career for sure.”

Amidst the unimaginable highs and devastating lows, not to mention chop, change and all things in between, at least two words have been constant throughout McIlroy’s career: history beckons.

That’s as true this week as ever.

