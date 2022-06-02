search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Memorial Tournament 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

The Memorial Tournament 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall30 May, 2022
the memorial tournament Muirfield Village PGA Tour preview Betting Tips golf on TV
The Memorial Tournament 2022 Preview Betting Tips How To Watch

This week the PGA Tour heads to Muirfield Village for the Memorial Tournament, traditionally one of the biggest weekends on the calendar.

After undergoing renovations in 2020 and 2021, the Jack Nicklaus-designed course is back to its best and ready to welcome an all-star field.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay, who also won in 2019, is looking to become just the third man to win Memorial three times. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm is seeking to make up for last year when he led by six after round three before being forced to withdraw due to Covid-19.

Bryson DeChambeau has stated his aim of returning from injury, while Collin Morikawa is out for revenge after being pipped by Cantlay last year.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s event...

The Memorial Tournament details

Course: Muirfield Village, Ohio

Course stats: Par 72, 7,533 yards

Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay

Purse: $12,000,000

Winner’s share: $2,160,000

The Memorial Tournament betting tips

Here’s how the field is looking just now...

Jon Rahm 9/1

Rory McIlroy 10/1

Patrick Cantlay 12/1

Jordan Spieth 16/1

Collin Morikawa 18/1

Cameron Smith 18/1

Xander Schauffele 20/1

Shane Lowry 22/1

Viktor Hovland 22/1

Matt Fitzpatrick 25/1.

Odds available in the week of the tournament and are correct at time of publication.

The bunkered Bet

Chris Kirk (50/1): Has hit form in the past few weeks, finishing tied for fifth at the US PGA before another top-20 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Could be a good outside bet for a first PGA Tour win since 2015.

Always gamble resonsibly.

The Memorial Tournament 2022: How to watch

Sky Sports is showing the event in the UK, with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 12pm on Thursday and Friday and 12.30pm on Saturday and Sunday. It will move to the main channel at 4.30pm.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - the memorial tournament

Related Articles - Muirfield Village

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - preview

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Related Articles - golf on TV

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour promises to punish LIV Golf rebels
Rory McIlroy takes pop at LIV Golf Series field
PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant killed in car accident
CONFIRMED: Players announced for first LIV Golf Series event
Matt Fitzpatrick rules out LIV Series switch... for now

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
play button
Increase your shoulder turn and improve your golf
Callaway
See all videos right arrow