The Memorial Tournament 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

This week the PGA Tour heads to Muirfield Village for the Memorial Tournament, traditionally one of the biggest weekends on the calendar.

After undergoing renovations in 2020 and 2021, the Jack Nicklaus-designed course is back to its best and ready to welcome an all-star field.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay, who also won in 2019, is looking to become just the third man to win Memorial three times. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm is seeking to make up for last year when he led by six after round three before being forced to withdraw due to Covid-19.

Bryson DeChambeau has stated his aim of returning from injury, while Collin Morikawa is out for revenge after being pipped by Cantlay last year.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s event...

The Memorial Tournament details

Course: Muirfield Village, Ohio

Course stats: Par 72, 7,533 yards

Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay

Purse: $12,000,000

Winner’s share: $2,160,000

The Memorial Tournament betting tips

Here’s how the field is looking just now...

Jon Rahm 9/1

Rory McIlroy 10/1

Patrick Cantlay 12/1

Jordan Spieth 16/1

Collin Morikawa 18/1

Cameron Smith 18/1



Xander Schauffele 20/1



Shane Lowry 22/1

Viktor Hovland 22/1

Matt Fitzpatrick 25/1.

Odds available in the week of the tournament and are correct at time of publication.



The bunkered Bet

Chris Kirk (50/1): Has hit form in the past few weeks, finishing tied for fifth at the US PGA before another top-20 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Could be a good outside bet for a first PGA Tour win since 2015.

Always gamble resonsibly.



Welcoming @GolfHallofFame Charlie Sifford as the 2022 #theMemorial Tournament honoree alongside Ben Crenshaw pic.twitter.com/NZcGmsYmiZ — the Memorial (@MemorialGolf) May 12, 2022

The Memorial Tournament 2022: How to watch

Sky Sports is showing the event in the UK, with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 12pm on Thursday and Friday and 12.30pm on Saturday and Sunday. It will move to the main channel at 4.30pm.

