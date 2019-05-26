When he won the inaugural US PGA Championship in 1916, England's Jim Barnes took home $500. The winner of this year's event will pocket 3,960 times that.

That's right, this year's champion will receive a cheque for an eye-watering $1,980,000.

That's the same as last year, as is the total prize fund of $11million.

Even the runner-up (in the event of a player finishing solo second) will trouser a seven-figure sum, taking home $1,188,000.



The winner of the PGA Championship has received a cheque for at least $1m every year since 2003, when Shaun Micheel received $1,080,000 for his victory at Oak Hill.

The first six-figure winner's share was dished out in 1983 and the first five-figure sum in 1960, three years after the championship became a strokeplay event. It had previously been a matchplay competition.

US PGA Championship 2019 - Prize money breakdown

1st - $1,980,000

2nd - $1,188,000

3rd - $748,000

4th - $528,000

5th - $450,500

6th - $380,000

7th - $343,650

8th - $319,600

9th - $295,600

10th - $272,380

11th - $251,590

12th - $242,400

13th - $214,800

14th - $199,050

15th - $184,280

16th - $170,700

17th - $161,000

18th - $152,000

19th - $143,000

20th - $134,000

21st - $125,000

22nd - $116,000

23rd - $107,000

24th - $100,000

25th - $93,000

26th - $87,000

27th - $82,000

28th - $77,000

29th - $74,000

30th - $71,000

31st - $68,000

32nd - $65,000

33rd - $62,000

34th - $59,000

35th - $56,000

36th - $53,000

37th - $50,000

38th - $48,000

39th - $46,000

40th - $44,000

41st - $42,000

42nd - $40,000

43rd - $38,000

44th - $36,000

45th - $34,000

46th - $32,000

47th - $30,250

48th - $28,500

49th - $27,500

50th - $26,500

51st - $25,500

52nd - $25,000

53rd - $24,500

54th - $24,000

55th - $23,500

56th - $23,000

57th - $22,500

58th - $22,200

59th - $21,900

60th - $21,600

61st - $21,400

62nd - $21,200

63rd - $21,000

64th - $20,800

65th - $20,600

66th - $20,400

67th - $20,200

68th - $20,000

69th - $19,800

70th - $19,600

Players making the cut but finishing below 70th are paid in diminishing increments of $100 each ($19,500; $19,400, etc.).

Players missing the cut and finishing 36 holes will get $3,100 each.

Any player who makes the cut but doesn't complete the championship will also receive $3,100.