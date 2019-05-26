When he won the inaugural US PGA Championship in 1916, England's Jim Barnes took home $500. The winner of this year's event will pocket 3,960 times that.
That's right, this year's champion will receive a cheque for an eye-watering $1,980,000.
That's the same as last year, as is the total prize fund of $11million.
Even the runner-up (in the event of a player finishing solo second) will trouser a seven-figure sum, taking home $1,188,000.
The winner of the PGA Championship has received a cheque for at least $1m every year since 2003, when Shaun Micheel received $1,080,000 for his victory at Oak Hill.
The first six-figure winner's share was dished out in 1983 and the first five-figure sum in 1960, three years after the championship became a strokeplay event. It had previously been a matchplay competition.
US PGA Championship 2019 - Prize money breakdown
1st - $1,980,000
2nd - $1,188,000
3rd - $748,000
4th - $528,000
5th - $450,500
6th - $380,000
7th - $343,650
8th - $319,600
9th - $295,600
10th - $272,380
11th - $251,590
12th - $242,400
13th - $214,800
14th - $199,050
15th - $184,280
16th - $170,700
17th - $161,000
18th - $152,000
19th - $143,000
20th - $134,000
21st - $125,000
22nd - $116,000
23rd - $107,000
24th - $100,000
25th - $93,000
26th - $87,000
27th - $82,000
28th - $77,000
29th - $74,000
30th - $71,000
31st - $68,000
32nd - $65,000
33rd - $62,000
34th - $59,000
35th - $56,000
36th - $53,000
37th - $50,000
38th - $48,000
39th - $46,000
40th - $44,000
41st - $42,000
42nd - $40,000
43rd - $38,000
44th - $36,000
45th - $34,000
46th - $32,000
47th - $30,250
48th - $28,500
49th - $27,500
50th - $26,500
51st - $25,500
52nd - $25,000
53rd - $24,500
54th - $24,000
55th - $23,500
56th - $23,000
57th - $22,500
58th - $22,200
59th - $21,900
60th - $21,600
61st - $21,400
62nd - $21,200
63rd - $21,000
64th - $20,800
65th - $20,600
66th - $20,400
67th - $20,200
68th - $20,000
69th - $19,800
70th - $19,600
Players making the cut but finishing below 70th are paid in diminishing increments of $100 each ($19,500; $19,400, etc.).
Players missing the cut and finishing 36 holes will get $3,100 each.
Any player who makes the cut but doesn't complete the championship will also receive $3,100.