The money Rory McIlroy earned per shot this season will stun you

Golf News

The money Rory McIlroy earned per shot this season will stun you

By Michael McEwan26 August, 2019
Rory McIlroy Tour Championship FedEx Cup PGA Tour Money Harry Diamond Jordan Spieth Jin Young Ko
Rory Mc Ilroy

Rory McIlroy will wake up today $15m richer after his victory in the Tour Championship.

The Northern Irishman won the richest first prize in golf at the PGA Tour season finale last night to bring his season’s earnings to a mind-boggling $24,285,286.

Despite not adding to his haul of four majors, McIlroy can justifiably look back on his year’s work with plenty of satisfaction.

WATCH - HOW TO MASTER RORY'S POWER MOVE

• Six injured as lightning strikes Tour Championship

• Poulter brilliantly trolls USA with new headcovers

The Tour Championship was one of three PGA Tour titles he won. He had five other top-fives and six more top-tens, missing only two cuts in 19 tournaments.

The high bar he set this year is made all the more impressive when you consider how his prize money breaks down.

He made…

$1,278,172.90 per event
$337,295.63 per round
$18,869.69 per hole
$4,924.07 per shot

Rory Mc Ilroy Fed Ex Cup

Nice work if you can get it, eh?

He also broke 70 in more than half (57.4%) of his strokeplay rounds (39/68) and had a stroke average of 69.04.

• How the $45m FedEx Cup bounty was distributed

Also worth noting is that his caddie, Harry Diamond, will have enjoyed a profitable season.

Assuming that Rory pays him 10% of his winnings, Diamond will have made $2.43m this season. For context, that’s more than Jordan Spieth made this season ($2,124,192) and is only slightly less than the current LPGA money leader Jin Young Ko has made this season ($2,618,631).

