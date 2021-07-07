Ah, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Entertainment Capital of the World. And the home of America’s most expensive golf course.

The highly-rated Shadow Creek Golf Club, designed by Tom Fazio and built for a reported $60million in 1990, has just upped its green fees to a mind-boggling $1,000 per person during the peak months of March to May, as well as October and November.

That’s an unbelievable $55.56 per hole and comfortably ahead of the next most expensive public course in the US, Pebble Beach, which currently charges £575 per person.



Off-peak, a round at Shadow Creek will set you back $750.

Until recently, you could play the course for ‘just’ $600 in the peak months.

Originally the personal playground of billionaire Steve Wynn, who used it to entertain his business colleagues and showbiz pals, the course was acquired by MGM in 2000, when it paid a whopping $4.4billion for Wynn’s Mirage Resorts.

The course was thrust into the international spotlight in November 2018 when it staged the first edition of ‘The Match’, a $9million, winner-takes-all, matchplay clash between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.



It also played host to the LPGA’s Bank of Hope Match-Play in May, won by the USA’s Ally Ewing.

To get on Shadow Creek, you are required to stay at an MGM Resorts property. Your $1,000 green fee includes limousine transportation from the Strip to the course and back again.