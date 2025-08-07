Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Sadly, someone out there has a better collection of golf memorabilia than you.

No matter how good your collection is, there are a few enviable enthusiasts who have gone to the extreme lengths of securing a Claret Jug or even a Green Jacket.

If those aren’t expensive enough, how about the irons that secured Woods’ Tiger Slam? Here’s a look at the most expensive pieces of golf memorabilia of all time…

Gary Player’s Claret Jug

Perhaps one of the most dominant performances in Player’s career was the 1974 Open triumph at Royal Lytham.

It was the South African’s third win in golf’s oldest major and, somehow, he doesn’t have his hands on the replica trophy he took home.

That’s because it went to Golden Age Auctions and was sold for a cool $481,068. The Jug is a 90% scale of the original trophy and is the only official Claret Jug brought to auction.

Tiger Slam irons

The award for THE most expensive piece of golf memorabilia of all time goes to… the irons that Woods used to complete his famous Tiger Slam in 2000 and 2001.

A set of Titleist 681-T irons had never fetched this number before, for obvious reasons, but someone saw fit to buy these for $5,156,162 at Golden Age Auctions.

But the story gets better. Todd Brock, a private equity investor from Houston, bought them for $57,242 in 2010 and eventually netted a profit of almost $5.1 million.

Horton Smith’s Green Jacket

A unique touch of history to Smith’s Green Jacket, as he was one of nine men to be awarded golf’s most famous piece of clothing years after his success.

Smith won the Masters in 1934 and again in 1936, but Augusta National didn’t award its champion with a jacket until 1949.

The American was then gifted a jacket and in 2013, it made its way to Green Jacket Auctions. It was believed to be lost, although it was found in a closet by a distant family member. A nice find, as it sold for $682,229.45.

Arnold Palmer’s Masters trophy

Where to start with this one? Augusta began making the clubhouse trophy in 1993, so past champions were entitled to buy one for each of their wins.

The King won the Masters in 1958, 1960, 1962 and 1964 and with three trophies in his possession, Palmer authorised the fourth to be purchased by the Bay Creek Resort in Virginia.

After plans for a museum folded, it was sold to a foreign collector, a decision his family said was ‘disappointing’.

No wonder, it was bought in 2005 for $17,000 and eventually sold at auction for $444,012.