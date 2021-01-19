The most golf-mad US Presidents of all time

In less than 24 hours, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, taking over the Oval Office from golf fanatic Donald Trump.

Will golf be on the agenda for Biden as much as it was for his predecessor?

We'll soon find out but what better time than the present to take a look at some of the most keen golfers ever to be Commander-in-Chief?

From having famous golf clubs named after them to being members of Augusta National, it seems that golf is a hobby that goes hand in hand with being the leader of the free world.

