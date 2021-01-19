search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe most golf-mad US Presidents of all time

The Stretch

The most golf-mad US Presidents of all time

By Ryan Crombie19 January, 2021
Lists Fun stuff presidents Barack Obama donald trump George W. Bush Bill Clinton
President Golfers

In less than 24 hours, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, taking over the Oval Office from golf fanatic Donald Trump.

Will golf be on the agenda for Biden as much as it was for his predecessor? 

We'll soon find out but what better time than the present to take a look at some of the most keen golfers ever to be Commander-in-Chief?

From having famous golf clubs named after them to being members of Augusta National, it seems that golf is a hobby that goes hand in hand with being the leader of the free world.

Hit the NEXT button to check them out.

Prev Next

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Lists

Related Articles - Fun stuff

Related Articles - Barack Obama

Related Articles - donald trump

Related Articles - Bill Clinton

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
play button
IS THIS THE FASTEST DRIVER WE’VE EVER TESTED??? - Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS review
Callaway
play button
HAS COBRA CREATED THE PERFECT DRIVER??? - COBRA RADSPEED review
Cobra
play button
WHY THIS SHOULD BE YOUR NEXT SPLIT SET - Callaway Apex irons review
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ryder Cup star reveals he is set to skip Scottish Open
Matthew Wolff details crucial lesson he learned in 2020
Justin Thomas "upset" by Ralph Lauren decision
Rory McIlroy weighs in on Justin Thomas controversy
Tiger Woods pushes back start to 2021 after back op

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t close your clubface at address
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow