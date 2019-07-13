The most iconic TaylorMade drivers ever made

When it comes to drivers, few companies have such a proud and proven track record for innovation as TaylorMade.

From the Pittburgh Persimmon, to the r7 quad, to the M5 with its Speed Injected Twist Face, the company has, over the last four decades years, produced some of the most iconic and memorable drivers the game has ever seen.



To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the company's founding, we have taken a look back at some of the most famous drivers ever to roll off its production line.



How many do you remember? Better yet, how many have you been lucky enough to own?



