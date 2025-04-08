Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Major season is here, and it got us thinking. Apart from Augusta National, what other golf clubs are super private?

One of the great aspects of golf is having the opportunity to tee it up on courses the world’s best players have, too.

Despite some lofty green fees, you have the privileged chance to follow in the footsteps of tour pros. After all, how many get to play at the San Siro or have a game at Wimbledon?

But golf doesn’t always have its arms open wide. In fact, many clubs have them closed tight.

Augusta National leads the way, not only for boasting some of the most-coveted tee times, but it’s also one of the hardest clubs to join.

Operating on an invite-only basis, Augusta’s annual ticket is said to be only a few thousand dollars, while a joining fee in the region of $40,000 is more like it.

Don’t ask, either, or you’ll reportedly drop down the pecking order, as Microsoft founder Bill Gates found it before finally being welcomed.

With Augusta on our minds, here is a selection of the world’s most exclusive golf clubs…

Royal County Down, Northern Ireland

A fortress to breach, Royal County Down is Northern Ireland’s top course and is consistently ranked among the globe’s best. There is no waiting list, as members can only be invited in, and they play with each other by being drawn from a hat. David Feherty once said, if you show up without dandruff on your collar then the club will provide it for you.

Ocean Reef Club, Florida

Located in Key Largo, Florida, this exclusive community has its own 4,000-foot airstrip, school, museum, security force, and fire department. It offers the Hammock Course and Dolphin Course, but to live in Ocean Reef, a resident must be sponsored by two current members and purchase a charter equity membership for $200,000.

Royal Palace Golf Club, Morrocco

Exclusivity here is measured by the fact this club is owned by the Moroccan Royal Family. It lies within the battlements of the Royal Palace in Agadir and was opened to a limited few in 1987 before hosting the Moroccan Open in the 90s. The course isn’t listed in any Moroccan golf directories, while the grounds are heavily guarded. We don’t fancy your chances.

Cypress Point Club, California

Playing alongside the Pacific Ocean, Cypress Point is one of the world’s most desired clubs. It only has 250 seats, while fees are determined by yearly running costs – divided up between the members regardless of how often you use the club. Comedian Bob Hope once said: “One year they had a big membership drive at Cypress. They drove out 40 members.”

Hirono, Japan

Founded in 1923, Hirono is Japan’s most prestigious golf address and was, at one point, a makeshift runway during World War Two. The club hosts rare public events, as well, and the best chance of seeing this place is through a camera lens. Ultra-private, anyone planning on having a round will need to know one of only few members.