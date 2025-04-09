Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Major season is upon us and that means several records are on the line.

However, there are some major records that are FAR more difficult to snatch than others.

From returning year in year out, to falling just short – year in year out – here are five of the most unbelievable records in the world of major championship golf.

Most consecutive major championship appearances

Jack Nicklaus could have his name all over this page. The ‘Golden Bear’ holds the record for most majors won (18) and most major starts (154). Look, he even played all four in the 1970s and finished outside the top-ten just five times. But we’ll highlight the fact he made 146 major championship appearances in a row. Stretching from 1962 to 1998, Nicklaus was there.

Youngest player to win a major

Amateurs across the sporting world are getting quicker and stronger these days. Elite performers are those who have not long left school, but it’s hard to believe someone will trump Tom Morris Jr’s record. The young Scot won the first of his four Open Championships in 1868, when he was 17 years, five months and eight days old.

Oldest player to win a major

We can’t forget about the oldies or ‘seasoned veterans’ if you like. Defying father time was Phil Mickelson in 2021, when ‘Lefty’ conquered the PGA Championship field at Kiawah Island for his second Wanamaker trophy. At the time, Mickelson was 50 years and 11 months old. The previous record was held by Julius Boros who won the same title at 48 years old.

The ‘Tiger Slam’

Only five players have won the career grand slam in golf, capturing all four of the major championships. Of course, Tiger Woods had to go one step further. He completed what is now dubbed the ‘Tiger Slam’, winning all four in a row between the 2000 and 2001 seasons. You don’t need to ask, nobody else has done it and it’s possible nobody else ever does.

Most runner-up finishes without a victory

Second place in a major championship can be a hard pill to swallow. Especially if it happens twice, or three times, or four times, surely not five times? Well, Colin Montgomerie is your man for that. The Scot, who was as high as world No. 2 back in the day, almost has the runners-up career grand slam. He was narrowly beaten in the US Open three times and the Open and PGA Championship once.