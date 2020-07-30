search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe nearly-men of golf's Career Grand Slam club

The Stretch

The nearly-men of golf's Career Grand Slam club

By bunkered.co.uk23 July, 2020
Major Championships Career grand slam The Masters US PGA Championship The Open US Open Lists
Phil Mickelson 2013 Us Open

On July 23, 2000, Tiger Woods became just the fifth golfer in the history of the game to complete the career grand slam.

An emphatic eight-shot victory in the Open Championship at St Andrews gave the then 24-year-old the fourth and final leg of the modern major haul.

In doing so, Woods emulated Gene Sarazen, who became the first member of this exclusive club when he won The Masters in 1935), as well as Ben Hogan (The Open, 1953), Gary Player (US Open, 1965) and Jack Nicklaus (The Open, 1966).

However, there are many players - 12, in fact - who have come up just short in pursuit of a place in this little piece of golf history, completing three of the four legs.

Hit the NEXT button below to find out who they are…

Prev Next

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Career grand slam

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - Lists

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ex-England footballer resigns from golf club over 'racist abuse'
WATCH - Brooks Koepka makes fun of Bryson DeChambeau
English town can build 1,000 new homes - if it hosts Ryder Cup!
Scots golf facility to stage visitor competition this weekend
Major champions withdraw from US PGA

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow