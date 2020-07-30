On July 23, 2000, Tiger Woods became just the fifth golfer in the history of the game to complete the career grand slam.

An emphatic eight-shot victory in the Open Championship at St Andrews gave the then 24-year-old the fourth and final leg of the modern major haul.

In doing so, Woods emulated Gene Sarazen, who became the first member of this exclusive club when he won The Masters in 1935), as well as Ben Hogan (The Open, 1953), Gary Player (US Open, 1965) and Jack Nicklaus (The Open, 1966).

However, there are many players - 12, in fact - who have come up just short in pursuit of a place in this little piece of golf history, completing three of the four legs.

