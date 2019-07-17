The Open 2019: Round 1 tee times

Home favourite Darren Clarke has been given the honour of hitting the opening tee shot in this weeks' Open Championship.

The 2011 champion, who has a long association with Portrush, will get the 148th edition of golf's oldest professional tournament underway at 6.35am on Thursday in the company of Irish amateur James Sugrue and American star Charley Hoffman.

Rory McIlroy has US Open champion Gary Woodland and Ryder Cup teammate Paul Casey for company in the first two rounds, whilst Tiger Woods plays alongside the man he succeeded as Masters champion, Patrick Reed, and English star Matt Wallace.



Open 2019 - Rounds 1 & 2 tee times

6.35am

Darren Clarke, James Sugrue (a), Charley Hoffman

6.46am

Emiliano Grillo, Sung Kang, Thomas Thurloway (a)

6.57am

Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Levy

7.08am

Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Brandon Wu (a)

7.19am

Richard Sterne, Romain Langasque, Matthias Schmid (a)

7.30am

Padraig Harrington, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam

7.41am

Bubba Watson, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello

7.52am

Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace

8.03am

Alex Noren, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke

8.14am

Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, CT Pan

8.25am

Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan, Dylan Frittelli,

8.36am

Kyle Stanley, Robert MacIntyre, Andrew Johnston

8.47am

Mikko Korhonen, Oliver Wilson, Curtis Knipes (a)

9.03am

Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9.14am

Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell

9.25am

Haotong Li, Russell Knox, Bernd Wiesberger

9.36am

Jason Kokrak, Connor Syme, Austin Connelly

9.47am

Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners

9.58am

Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

10.09am

Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

10.20am

Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama

10.31am

Jim Furyk, Si-Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker

10.42am

Luke List, Alexander Bjork, Paul Waring



10.53am

Shugo Imahira, Nate Lashley, Benjamin Hebert

11.04am

Mikumu Horikawa, Callum Shinkwin, Garrick Porteous

11.15am

Prom Meesawat, Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior

11.36am

Tom Lehman, Joquin Niemann, Miguel Angel Jimenez

11.47am

Byeong-hun An, Jorge Campillo, Chris Wood

11.58am

Joel Dahmen, Adri Arnaus, Dimitrios Papadatos

12.09pm

Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, Innchoon Hwang

12.20pm

Erik Van Rooyen, Kirt KItayama, Jake McLeod

12.31pm

Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, Dongkyu Jang

12.42pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Thomas Pieters

12.53pm

Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen

1.04pm

Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma

1.15pm

Billy Horschel, Jazz Janewattananond, Aaron Wise

1.26pm

Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett

1.37pm

Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky

1.48pm

Paul Lawrie, Chez Reavie, Justin Harding

2.04pm

Takumi Kanaya (a), Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone

2.15pm

Lucas Glover, Joost Luiten, Nino Bertasio

2.26pm

Ernie Els, JB Holmes, Abraham Ancer

2.37pm

Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Brian Harman

2.48pm

Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard

2.59pm

Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

3.10pm

Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed

3.21pm

Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

3.32pm

Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Robert Rock

3.43pm

Adrian Otaegui, Yuta Ikeda, Isidro Benitez

3.54pm

Patton Kizzire, Sang Hyun Park, Yuki Inamori

4.05pm

Yoshinoro Fujimoto, Doyeob Mun, Andrew Wilson

4.16pm

Gunn Charoenkul, Yosuke Asaji, Ashton Turner

