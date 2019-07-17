The Open 2019: Round 1 tee times

Home favourite Darren Clarke has been given the honour of hitting the opening tee shot in this weeks' Open Championship.
The 2011 champion, who has a long association with Portrush, will get the 148th edition of golf's oldest professional tournament underway at 6.35am on Thursday in the company of Irish amateur James Sugrue and American star Charley Hoffman.
Rory McIlroy has US Open champion Gary Woodland and Ryder Cup teammate Paul Casey for company in the first two rounds, whilst Tiger Woods plays alongside the man he succeeded as Masters champion, Patrick Reed, and English star Matt Wallace.
Open 2019 - Rounds 1 & 2 tee times
6.35am
Darren Clarke, James Sugrue (a), Charley Hoffman
6.46am
Emiliano Grillo, Sung Kang, Thomas Thurloway (a)
6.57am
Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Levy
7.08am
Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Brandon Wu (a)
7.19am
Richard Sterne, Romain Langasque, Matthias Schmid (a)
7.30am
Padraig Harrington, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam
7.41am
Bubba Watson, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello
7.52am
Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace
8.03am
Alex Noren, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke
8.14am
Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, CT Pan
8.25am
Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan, Dylan Frittelli,
8.36am
Kyle Stanley, Robert MacIntyre, Andrew Johnston
8.47am
Mikko Korhonen, Oliver Wilson, Curtis Knipes (a)
9.03am
Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
9.14am
Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell
9.25am
Haotong Li, Russell Knox, Bernd Wiesberger
9.36am
Jason Kokrak, Connor Syme, Austin Connelly
9.47am
Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners
9.58am
Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott
10.09am
Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey
10.20am
Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama
10.31am
Jim Furyk, Si-Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker
10.42am
Luke List, Alexander Bjork, Paul Waring
10.53am
Shugo Imahira, Nate Lashley, Benjamin Hebert
11.04am
Mikumu Horikawa, Callum Shinkwin, Garrick Porteous
11.15am
Prom Meesawat, Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior
11.36am
Tom Lehman, Joquin Niemann, Miguel Angel Jimenez
11.47am
Byeong-hun An, Jorge Campillo, Chris Wood
11.58am
Joel Dahmen, Adri Arnaus, Dimitrios Papadatos
12.09pm
Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, Innchoon Hwang
12.20pm
Erik Van Rooyen, Kirt KItayama, Jake McLeod
12.31pm
Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, Dongkyu Jang
12.42pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Thomas Pieters
12.53pm
Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen
1.04pm
Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma
1.15pm
Billy Horschel, Jazz Janewattananond, Aaron Wise
1.26pm
Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett
1.37pm
Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky
1.48pm
Paul Lawrie, Chez Reavie, Justin Harding
2.04pm
Takumi Kanaya (a), Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone
2.15pm
Lucas Glover, Joost Luiten, Nino Bertasio
2.26pm
Ernie Els, JB Holmes, Abraham Ancer
2.37pm
Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Brian Harman
2.48pm
Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard
2.59pm
Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
3.10pm
Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed
3.21pm
Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar
3.32pm
Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Robert Rock
3.43pm
Adrian Otaegui, Yuta Ikeda, Isidro Benitez
3.54pm
Patton Kizzire, Sang Hyun Park, Yuki Inamori
4.05pm
Yoshinoro Fujimoto, Doyeob Mun, Andrew Wilson
4.16pm
Gunn Charoenkul, Yosuke Asaji, Ashton Turner