The Open 2019: Round 2 tee times

Golf News

The Open 2019: Round 2 tee times

By bunkered.co.uk18 July, 2019
The Open 2019 The Open Royal Portrush Tee times JB Holmes Shane Lowry Robert MacIntyre Lee Westwood Sergio Garcia
Round 1 Leaderboard

The opening round of the 148th Open Championship is officially in the books.

American JB Holmes holds the lead after carding a five-under 66 late in the day at Royal Portrush.

That's a shot better than Ireland's Shane Lowry, who is alone in second and one ahead of a group of no fewer than 13 players who are tied for third.

• Tiger makes worrying admission after opening round

• Rory endures NIGHTMARE start to Open

They include Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, former Masters champion Sergio Garcia and England's Lee Westwood, a man still chasing his first-ever major victory.

There are, in fact, 41 players within four shots of the lead, which leaves things beautifully poised heading into day two. But who's playing with who, and when?

Here are the details you need...

Open 2019: Round 2 tee times

6.35am
Tom Lehman, Joquin Niemann, Miguel Angel Jimenez

6.46am
Byeong-hun An, Jorge Campillo, Chris Wood

6.57am
Joel Dahmen, Adri Arnaus, Dimitrios Papadatos

7.08am
Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, Innchoon Hwang

7.19am
Erik Van Rooyen, Kirt KItayama, Jake McLeod

7.30am
Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, Dongkyu Jang

7.41am
Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Thomas Pieters

7.52am
Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen

8.03am
Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma

8.14am
Billy Horschel, Jazz Janewattananond, Aaron Wise

• Clarke reflects on emotional morning at Portrush

8.25am
Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett

8.36am
Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky

8.47am
Paul Lawrie, Chez Reavie, Justin Harding

9.03am
Takumi Kanaya (a), Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone

9.14am
Lucas Glover, Joost Luiten, Nino Bertasio

9.25am
Ernie Els, JB Holmes, Abraham Ancer

9.36am
Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Brian Harman

9.47am
Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard

9.58am
Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10.09am
Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed

10.20am
Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

• From Oban to the Open - Robert MacIntyre's remarkable journey

10.31am
Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Robert Rock

10.42am
Adrian Otaegui, Yuta Ikeda, Isidro Benitez

10.53am
Patton Kizzire, Sang Hyun Park, Yuki Inamori

11.04am
Yoshinoro Fujimoto, Doyeob Mun, Andrew Wilson

11.15am
Gunn Charoenkul, Yosuke Asaji, Ashton Turner

11.36am
Darren Clarke, James Sugrue (a), Charley Hoffman

11.47am
Emiliano Grillo, Sung Kang, Thomas Thurloway (a)

11.58am
Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Levy

12.09pm
Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Brandon Wu (a)

12.20pm
Richard Sterne, Romain Langasque, Matthias Schmid (a)

12.31pm
Padraig Harrington, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam

12.42pm
Bubba Watson, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello

• The story of the only Portrush Open champ

12.53pm
Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace

1.04pm
Alex Noren, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke

1.15pm
Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, CT Pan

1.26pm
Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan, Dylan Frittelli,

1.37pm
Kyle Stanley, Robert MacIntyre, Andrew Johnston

1.48pm
Mikko Korhonen, Oliver Wilson, Curtis Knipes (a)

2.04pm
Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2.15pm
Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell

2.26pm
Haotong Li, Russell Knox, Bernd Wiesberger

2.37pm
Jason Kokrak, Connor Syme, Austin Connelly

• Open champ to pocket record prize money

2.48pm
Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners

2.59pm
Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

3.10pm
Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

3.21pm
Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama

3.32pm
Jim Furyk, Si-Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker

• The Open: Where and when to watch it on TV

3.43pm
Luke List, Alexander Bjork, Paul Waring

4.54pm
Shugo Imahira, Nate Lashley, Benjamin Hebert

4.05pm
Mikumu Horikawa, Callum Shinkwin, Garrick Porteous

4.16pm
Prom Meesawat, Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior

