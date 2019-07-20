The Open 2019: Round 2 tee times

The opening round of the 148th Open Championship is officially in the books.



American JB Holmes holds the lead after carding a five-under 66 late in the day at Royal Portrush.



That's a shot better than Ireland's Shane Lowry, who is alone in second and one ahead of a group of no fewer than 13 players who are tied for third.



They include Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, former Masters champion Sergio Garcia and England's Lee Westwood, a man still chasing his first-ever major victory.



There are, in fact, 41 players within four shots of the lead, which leaves things beautifully poised heading into day two. But who's playing with who, and when?

Here are the details you need...

Open 2019: Round 2 tee times

6.35am

Tom Lehman, Joquin Niemann, Miguel Angel Jimenez

6.46am

Byeong-hun An, Jorge Campillo, Chris Wood

6.57am

Joel Dahmen, Adri Arnaus, Dimitrios Papadatos

7.08am

Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, Innchoon Hwang

7.19am

Erik Van Rooyen, Kirt KItayama, Jake McLeod

7.30am

Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, Dongkyu Jang

7.41am

Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Thomas Pieters

7.52am

Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen

8.03am

Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma

8.14am

Billy Horschel, Jazz Janewattananond, Aaron Wise



8.25am

Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett

8.36am

Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky

8.47am

Paul Lawrie, Chez Reavie, Justin Harding

9.03am

Takumi Kanaya (a), Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone

9.14am

Lucas Glover, Joost Luiten, Nino Bertasio

9.25am

Ernie Els, JB Holmes, Abraham Ancer

9.36am

Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Brian Harman

9.47am

Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard

9.58am

Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10.09am

Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed

10.20am

Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar



10.31am

Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Robert Rock

10.42am

Adrian Otaegui, Yuta Ikeda, Isidro Benitez

10.53am

Patton Kizzire, Sang Hyun Park, Yuki Inamori

11.04am

Yoshinoro Fujimoto, Doyeob Mun, Andrew Wilson

11.15am

Gunn Charoenkul, Yosuke Asaji, Ashton Turner

11.36am

Darren Clarke, James Sugrue (a), Charley Hoffman

11.47am

Emiliano Grillo, Sung Kang, Thomas Thurloway (a)

11.58am

Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Levy

12.09pm

Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Brandon Wu (a)

12.20pm

Richard Sterne, Romain Langasque, Matthias Schmid (a)

12.31pm

Padraig Harrington, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam

12.42pm

Bubba Watson, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello



12.53pm

Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace

1.04pm

Alex Noren, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke

1.15pm

Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, CT Pan

1.26pm

Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan, Dylan Frittelli,

1.37pm

Kyle Stanley, Robert MacIntyre, Andrew Johnston

1.48pm

Mikko Korhonen, Oliver Wilson, Curtis Knipes (a)

2.04pm

Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2.15pm

Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell

2.26pm

Haotong Li, Russell Knox, Bernd Wiesberger

2.37pm

Jason Kokrak, Connor Syme, Austin Connelly



2.48pm

Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners

2.59pm

Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

3.10pm

Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

3.21pm

Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama

3.32pm

Jim Furyk, Si-Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker



3.43pm

Luke List, Alexander Bjork, Paul Waring

4.54pm

Shugo Imahira, Nate Lashley, Benjamin Hebert

4.05pm

Mikumu Horikawa, Callum Shinkwin, Garrick Porteous

4.16pm

Prom Meesawat, Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior