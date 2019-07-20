Shane Lowry and JB Holmes share the lead at the halfway stage of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
The pair, both seeking their first major victory, hold a one-shot advantage over their nearest challengers, English duo Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood.
Another Englishman, Justin Rose, is a further shot adrift in a tie for fifth, alongside Justin Harding and Cameron Smith.
• MacIntyre blasts playing partner over no 'fore' shout
• WATCH: Rory fights back tears after missed cut
In all, there are 24 players within five shots of the lead - and only 36 holes left to try and separate them.
Here's a run-down of all of the third round tee times...
The Open Round 3 tee times in full
9.35am
Paul Waring
9.45am
Francesco Molinari, Jason Kokrak
9.55am
Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson
10.05am
Charley Hoffman, Ashton Turner
10.15am
Yosuke Asaji, Andrew Wilson
10.25am
Yuki Inamori, Matt Wallace
10.35am
Nino Bertasio, Tom Lewis
10.45am
Adam Hadwin, Ryan Fox
• Tiger: I just want to go home
11.00am
Innchoon Hwang, Benjamin Hebert
11.10am
Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley
11.20am
Eddie Pepperell, Doc Redman
11.30am
Kevin Streelman, Joost Luiten
11.40am
Shubhankar Sharma, Louis Oosthuizen
11.50am
Stewart Cink, Callum Shinkwin
12.00pm
Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner
12.10pm
Bernd Wiesberger, Russell Knox
12.20pm
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mikko Korhonen
12.35pm
Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace
12.45pm
Romain Langasque, Sang Hyun Park
12.55pm
Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
• BLOG - Sorry, champs, but time's up
1.05pm
Danny Willett, Aaron Wise
1.15pm
Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre
1.25pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, Ernie Els
1.35pm
Thorbjorn Olesen, Thomas Pieters
1.45pm
Rory Sabbatini, Byeong Hun An
1.55pm
Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele
2.10pm
Henrik Stenson, Webb Simpson
2.20pm
Alex Noren, Dustin Johnson
2.30pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar
2.40pm
Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
• The Glasgow shop behind those Nike Open shirts
2.50pm
Lucas Bjerregaard, Tony Finau
3.00pm
Erik Van Rooyen, Dylan Fritteli
3.10pm
Andrew Putnam, Jordan Spieth
3.20pm
Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose
3.30pm
Justin Harding, Cameron Smith
3.40pm
Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood
3.50pm
JB Holmes, Shane Lowry