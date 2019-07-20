Shane Lowry and JB Holmes share the lead at the halfway stage of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.



The pair, both seeking their first major victory, hold a one-shot advantage over their nearest challengers, English duo Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood.



Another Englishman, Justin Rose, is a further shot adrift in a tie for fifth, alongside Justin Harding and Cameron Smith.



In all, there are 24 players within five shots of the lead - and only 36 holes left to try and separate them.

Here's a run-down of all of the third round tee times...



The Open Round 3 tee times in full

9.35am

Paul Waring

9.45am

Francesco Molinari, Jason Kokrak

9.55am

Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson

10.05am

Charley Hoffman, Ashton Turner

10.15am

Yosuke Asaji, Andrew Wilson

10.25am

Yuki Inamori, Matt Wallace

10.35am

Nino Bertasio, Tom Lewis

10.45am

Adam Hadwin, Ryan Fox

11.00am

Innchoon Hwang, Benjamin Hebert

11.10am

Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley

11.20am

Eddie Pepperell, Doc Redman

11.30am

Kevin Streelman, Joost Luiten

11.40am

Shubhankar Sharma, Louis Oosthuizen

11.50am

Stewart Cink, Callum Shinkwin

12.00pm

Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner

12.10pm

Bernd Wiesberger, Russell Knox

12.20pm

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mikko Korhonen

12.35pm

Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace

12.45pm

Romain Langasque, Sang Hyun Park

12.55pm

Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

1.05pm

Danny Willett, Aaron Wise

1.15pm

Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre

1.25pm

Matt Fitzpatrick, Ernie Els

1.35pm

Thorbjorn Olesen, Thomas Pieters

1.45pm

Rory Sabbatini, Byeong Hun An

1.55pm

Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

2.10pm

Henrik Stenson, Webb Simpson

2.20pm

Alex Noren, Dustin Johnson

2.30pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar

2.40pm

Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

2.50pm

Lucas Bjerregaard, Tony Finau

3.00pm

Erik Van Rooyen, Dylan Fritteli

3.10pm

Andrew Putnam, Jordan Spieth

3.20pm

Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose

3.30pm

Justin Harding, Cameron Smith

3.40pm

Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood

3.50pm

JB Holmes, Shane Lowry

