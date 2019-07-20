search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Open: Round 3 tee times in full

Golf News

The Open: Round 3 tee times in full

By bunkered.co.uk19 July, 2019
The Open 2019 The Open Royal Portrush Major Championships Tee times Shane Lowry JB Holmes Tommy Fleetwood Lee Westwood
Open Signage

Shane Lowry and JB Holmes share the lead at the halfway stage of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The pair, both seeking their first major victory, hold a one-shot advantage over their nearest challengers, English duo Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood.

Another Englishman, Justin Rose, is a further shot adrift in a tie for fifth, alongside Justin Harding and Cameron Smith.

• MacIntyre blasts playing partner over no 'fore' shout

• WATCH: Rory fights back tears after missed cut

In all, there are 24 players within five shots of the lead - and only 36 holes left to try and separate them.

Here's a run-down of all of the third round tee times...

The Open Round 3 tee times in full

9.35am
Paul Waring

9.45am
Francesco Molinari, Jason Kokrak

9.55am
Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson

10.05am
Charley Hoffman, Ashton Turner

10.15am
Yosuke Asaji, Andrew Wilson

10.25am
Yuki Inamori, Matt Wallace

10.35am
Nino Bertasio, Tom Lewis

10.45am
Adam Hadwin, Ryan Fox

• Tiger: I just want to go home

11.00am
Innchoon Hwang, Benjamin Hebert

11.10am
Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley

11.20am
Eddie Pepperell, Doc Redman

11.30am
Kevin Streelman, Joost Luiten

11.40am
Shubhankar Sharma, Louis Oosthuizen

11.50am
Stewart Cink, Callum Shinkwin

12.00pm
Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner

12.10pm
Bernd Wiesberger, Russell Knox

12.20pm
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mikko Korhonen

12.35pm
Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace

12.45pm
Romain Langasque, Sang Hyun Park

12.55pm
Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

• BLOG - Sorry, champs, but time's up

1.05pm
Danny Willett, Aaron Wise

1.15pm
Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre

1.25pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, Ernie Els

1.35pm
Thorbjorn Olesen, Thomas Pieters

1.45pm
Rory Sabbatini, Byeong Hun An

1.55pm
Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

2.10pm
Henrik Stenson, Webb Simpson

2.20pm
Alex Noren, Dustin Johnson

2.30pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar

2.40pm
Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

• The Glasgow shop behind those Nike Open shirts

2.50pm
Lucas Bjerregaard, Tony Finau

3.00pm
Erik Van Rooyen, Dylan Fritteli

3.10pm
Andrew Putnam, Jordan Spieth

3.20pm
Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose

3.30pm
Justin Harding, Cameron Smith

3.40pm
Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood

3.50pm
JB Holmes, Shane Lowry

Related Articles - The Open 2019

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Royal Portrush

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Tee times

Related Articles - Shane Lowry

Related Articles - JB Holmes

Related Articles - Tommy Fleetwood

Related Articles - Lee Westwood

Golf News

Ireland awarded 2026 Ryder Cup
One-legged golfer qualifies for Senior Open
This course is to be named host of 2026 Ryder Cup TODAY!
How good is Brooks Koepka? This stat NAILS it…
WATCH: Sergio throws driver at caddie in tantrum

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow