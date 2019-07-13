The Open 2019: Where and when to watch it on TV

Sky Sports and the BBC have revealed details of where and when you will be able to watch all of the action from this year’s Open Championship.

As has been the case since 2016, all four rounds of golf’s oldest major – which takes place at Royal Portrush from July 18-21 – will be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Here’s a quick run-down of when and where you’ll be able to tune in.

Full Sky Sports Open schedule

Wednesday, July 17

2pm: Live at the Open - Practice Round - Sky Sports Golf

Thursday, July 18

6.30am: 148th Open Championship, Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf

Friday, July 19

6.30am: 148th Open Championship, Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf

• Multiple major winner at risk of missing Open



Saturday, July 20

9am: 148th Open Championship, Sky Sports Golf

2.30pm: 148th Open Championship, Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday, July 21

8am: 148th Open Championship, Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf

What about the BBC?

For those of you who don't have a Sky Sports subscription, there will be limited coverage on the BBC. Here's a note of when and where to tune in (subject to change)...

Thursday, July 18

8pm: Opening round highlights (BBC 2)

Friday, July 19

8.30pm: Second round highlights (BBC 2)

FURTHER READING

• John Daly withdraws from 2019 Open

• R&A makes major change to this year's Open

• The Open 2019: The field as it stands