search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Open 2019: Where and when to watch it on TV

The Stretch

The Open 2019: Where and when to watch it on TV

By bunkered.co.uk09 July, 2019
The Open 2019 The Open Royal Portrush golf on TV Major Championships Sky Sports Golf Sky Sports BBC
Claret Jug At Royal Portrush

Sky Sports and the BBC have revealed details of where and when you will be able to watch all of the action from this year’s Open Championship.

As has been the case since 2016, all four rounds of golf’s oldest major – which takes place at Royal Portrush from July 18-21 – will be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Here’s a quick run-down of when and where you’ll be able to tune in.

Full Sky Sports Open schedule

Wednesday, July 17

2pm: Live at the Open - Practice Round - Sky Sports Golf

Thursday, July 18

6.30am: 148th Open Championship, Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf

Friday, July 19

6.30am: 148th Open Championship, Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf

• Multiple major winner at risk of missing Open

Saturday, July 20

9am: 148th Open Championship, Sky Sports Golf
2.30pm: 148th Open Championship, Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday, July 21

8am: 148th Open Championship, Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf

What about the BBC?

For those of you who don't have a Sky Sports subscription, there will be limited coverage on the BBC. Here's a note of when and where to tune in (subject to change)...

Thursday, July 18

8pm: Opening round highlights (BBC 2)

Friday, July 19

8.30pm: Second round highlights (BBC 2)

FURTHER READING

• John Daly withdraws from 2019 Open

• R&A makes major change to this year's Open

• The Open 2019: The field as it stands

Related Articles - The Open 2019

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Royal Portrush

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Sky Sports Golf

Related Articles - Sky Sports

Related Articles - BBC

Golf News

Bernd Wiesberger the man to beat at Renaissance
Scottish Open - Final round tee times
Tour pro fumes at caddie in Twitter rant
The difference between Scottish and US golf fans in one hilarious tweet
Bob MacIntyre: The Oban lad with the Open goal

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
See all videos right arrow