The 153rd Open is finally upon us.

The world’s best golfers have done all of their prep. Now, comes the serious business of trying to win the Claret Jug and succeeding Xander Schauffele as the ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’.

Of course, for many, the final men’s major of the year is an opportunity to try and win some money.

If that sounds like you, there are a few things to note.

Always gamble responsibly.

When the fun stops, stop,

Don’t bet more than you can afford.

Got that? Excellent. In which case, here are six players you might want to consider putting some money on, with odds provided by our friends at Betway…

—

Jon Rahm – 11/1

The Spaniard is well fancied to move a step closer to completing the career grand slam this week – and for good reason. Rahm has finished inside the top ten in three of his last four Open starts and rued a cold putter at last month’s US Open. Throw in a solid Irish record and he’s a great bet.

Ludvig Aberg – 22/1

Aberg will be teeing it up in only his second Open Championship this week, but he warmed up nicely in Scotland last week. A T8 finish at The Renaissance Club should be a good indication as to his performance levels this week, and it would be no surprise to see the supremely talented Swede find his groove.

Shane Lowry – 22/1

The winner here by a healthy six-shot margin back in 2019. He’s ranked third in Strokes Gained: Approach on the PGA Tour and seems to thrive in typical links weather, which we’re going to see plenty of this week. Most of all, he’s a gritty competitor. Why couldn’t it be Shane’s week at Royal Portrush?

Tommy Fleetwood – 22/1

He’s going to win a big one eventually, isn’t he? Was solo second back in the 2019 edition of The Open, also played here. Has come so close to winning on the PGA Tour this year and it feels a matter of time before it all clicks for him. His low and controlled ball flight should suit conditions this week.

Collin Morikawa – 28/1

The Champion Golfer in 2021, Morikawa finished T16 in the brutal conditions at Troon and will lean on the knowledge of his temporary – but legendary – looper Billy Foster on the bag. In a box-office pairing with Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler, don’t expect Morikawa to go under the radar with his almost unmatched iron game on the Dunluce Links.

Justin Rose – 40/1

Rose couldn’t be coming into Portrush in a better mood. His final round 63 at the Scottish Open was a fine precursor and the Englishman has done everything in this event but win the Claret Jug. A fine player in the tougher conditions that are anticipated over the weekend, Rose can channel the energy from the crowds like he did a year ago at Royal Troon.

Selected others

Scottie Scheffler – 5/1

Rory McIlroy – 13/2

Bryson DeChambeau – 22/1

Tyrrell Hatton – 22/1

Xander Schauffele – 22/1

Robert MacIntyre – 25/1

Viktor Hovland – 25/1

Matt Fitzpatrick – 33/1

Sepp Straka – 40/1

—

About Partnership content

Some bunkered online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels.

This can take two different forms.

“Presented by”

This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser.

“In partnership with”

This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.