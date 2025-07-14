Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s time for the final men’s major of the year: the 2025 Open Championship.

The stage is set on the Causeway Coast, as the famed Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush is ready to play host again.

This year marks only the third time the Northern Irish venue has hosted golf’s oldest major, however, it’s also the second time in six years.

An emotional Shane Lowry stormed to Claret jug success here in 2019, while it his heartbreak for Rory McIlroy on home soil.

Now a career grand slammer, the Masters champ will hope to put that effort behind him and claim a sixth major title.

Of course, it’s set to be wet and windy this week, so let the games begin.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 Open Championship…

The Open details

Course: Royal Portrush, County Antrim

Course Stats: Par 71, Yards 7,381

Defending Champion: Xander Schauffele

Purse: $17,000,000

Winner’s Share: $3,100,000

Click here for the full prize money breakdown.

The Open betting tips

Here’s how bookmakers have the favourites priced up…

Scottie Scheffler 5/1

Rory McIlroy 6/1

Jon Rahm 11/1

Bryson DeChambeau 22/1

Shane Lowry 22/1

Xander Schauffele 22/1

Ludvig Aberg 25/1

Tommy Fleetwood 25/1

Please gamble responsibly.

The bunkered Bet

Matt Fitzpatrick 40/1

Despite making the cut in his last five attempts, Fitzpatrick would be the first to admit he hasn’t quite put it all together in this event. But the Englishman is on a resurgent run this summer and showed that at The Renaissance Club last week, finishing T4. Previous Open champs have contended there, while Fitzpatrick should cope with the potentially wet and wild conditions at Portrush.

Please gamble responsibly.

The Open how to watch

Thursday, July 17: Sky Sports Golf, 12pm

Friday, July 18: Sky Sports Golf, 12pm

Saturday, July 19: Sky Sports Golf, 12pm

Sunday, July 20: Sky Sports Golf, 12pm

For a comprehensive guide on how and when to watch the Open Championship, click here.

All times shown are BST

