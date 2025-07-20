Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The great Irish poet Seamus Heaney once observed that “the thing about writing is that if you have the impulse, you will find the time.”

And so it was with that in mind that I approached this latest collection of major ‘randoms’.

Whilst we all hoped for a ‘Duel on the Dunluce’ befitting of the alliterative opportunity, we were instead treated to the ‘Procession at Portrush’ as Scottie Scheffler continued his apparently inexorable march towards golfing immortality.

It was, nonetheless, a special and eventful week. Here’s what’s on my mind as the dust settles…

—

1. Remember when people openly and earnestly debated whether Scheffler had what it takes to win? Ha! What a laugh!

2. How many majors is he going to end up with? That’s what everybody’s asking, right? So, let’s try and do some math. At 29, and health permitting, he probably has another 15-year window (at least). That’s potentially 60 majors. Six more would amount to one in ten of those, or a ‘W’ every two-and-a-half years. So, those six plus the four he’s already got brings him to ten. And, truthfully, that feels more like a base than a ceiling.

3. Of course, that’s assuming he doesn’t walk away long before then. Another 15 years is an awfully long time to devote to something you don’t find that fulfilling…

4. I do think that whole thing was wildly misinterpreted. Scheffler – at least to my ear – wasn’t saying that he doesn’t appreciate winning. Just that it’s not as huge a release or an experience as you and I expect it to be, or that he perhaps would even like it to be. Which, considering he’s a man of such profound faith and family, should hardly come as a huge revelation.

5. That being said, I do wonder whether the experience of holding the Claret Jug may change that somewhat. Without wishing to put it on too lofty a pedestal, it really is more than a trophy. It is a special, celebrated, august piece of silverware, inscribed with greatness and imbued with history, heritage, dinks and scratches. If Scheffler is incapable of connecting with that on a deeper level, well…

6. Of course, Scottie now goes into next year’s US Open knowing that a win there will round out the career grand slam. Fun fact: the Sunday of that particular championship just so happens to coincide with his 30th birthday. Because of course it does.

7. It speaks to how thoroughly peerless Scheffler is that the frankly incomprehensible urge to have ravioli for Christmas dinner is the most relatable thing about him.

8. It was very unwise of Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland to hand Scheffler a 9&8 thumping during the 2023 Ryder Cup. That was the turning point.

9. It was even more unwise of Rory McIlroy to suggest Scheffler try a mallet putter.

10. Speaking of Rory, clearly it wasn’t the outcome he was hoping for. How many more chances will he get to win the Claret Jug in front of his own people? Possibly only one. If it takes The Open another six years to return to Northern Ireland, he’ll be 42. Another six years after that (really speculating now), he’ll be 48. Remember, at 46, Old Tom Morris is the oldest man ever to have won the championship. Rory’s window to knock off this particular milestone is closing. Fast.

11. This was my 21st Open and I promise you I have never heard a roar like the one that accompanied McIlroy’s eagle at 12 on Saturday. The giants that slumber around these parts must have been roused.

12. I’m not qualified to offer Rory much advice but, were he to ask, I’d volunteer this: do NOT go back to that barber.

13. Ten days ago, Chris Gotterup wasn’t even in the conversation for a place on the US Ryder Cup team. Now, he’s virtually a lock.

14. The R&A got so much right this week – as it so often does – and yet I cannot help but feel it made a mistake with the sheer volume of spectators it allowed in. It was, at times, uncomfortably busy, with pinch-points and bottlenecks causing hold-ups, frustration and more than a little claustrophobia. The need for the Open to be commercially successful shouldn’t come at the expense of the spectator experience.

15. The Dunluce Links is a magnificent track, with a lovely variety of holes. It might also have the toughest opening hole on the Open rota. The best course on it? No, of course it’s not. But it’s in the top half for sure.

16. The Shane Lowry “moving ball” fiasco on Friday night exposed a well-established inconsistency in the rules of golf. How many other players feasibly got away with similar “infractions” this week purely because there were no cameras on – never mind zoomed in on – their ball? The punishment was right but also so wrong. I felt sorry for him.

17. That said, his “f**k this place” outburst on Friday was entirely in keeping with his increasingly mardy reputation. If I was the person responsible for that lovely mural of him, I’d be tempted to get the paint brushes out first thing on Monday.

18. If Shane doesn’t call his eventual memoir “F**k This Book”, then what are we even doing here?

19. Imagine finishing seven-under-par at The Open and not even being the low Hojgaard.

20. Despite Harris’ best efforts, the wait for an English winner of The Open goes on.

21. Facetious wordplay aside, the last time a Brit won The Open, Tony Blair was the UK Prime Minister, Bill Clinton was the US president, Ricky Martin was at No.1 with ‘Living’ La Vida Loca’, and Scottie Scheffler was three-years-old. The wait goes on.

22. The trend of commentators, journalists and assorted others referring to Robert MacIntyre as “Bobby Mac” simply has to stop. Robert, Bob, ‘Bob Mac’ – there’s your options.

23. Graeme McDowell was, as expected, a revelation on comms for Sky. So good. Or “nnncredble” as the man himself might say.

24. Granted, I didn’t see a whole lot of the television coverage – a consequence of working in a media centre where, ridiculously, you get pictures but no sound – but I did particularly enjoy the Sky Zone bits with Josh Antmann and Henni Zuel. They have such a natural, easy chemistry, are consummate broadcasters and are, in my opinion, criminally underused by their bosses. Hopefully, we see more of them going forward.

25. Speaking of all-things-broadcast, one of the best things this championship does is Open Radio. Comprehensive, wall-to-wall coverage, brilliantly executed by a team of outstanding broadcasters, producers and engineers. It’s a revelation.

26. Stewart Cink is a lovely man and a terrific golfer but every time I see him, I have to fight the urge to give him a piece of my mind.

27. It was a tough week at the office for South African amateur Bryan Newman, who finished dead last on 15-over. He can at least console himself with the fact that he’s not the CEO of Astronomer.

28. What in the name of Harold Bishop is going on with Cam Smith? The winner of The 150th Open at St Andrews has now missed the cut in each of the last five majors. Considering he missed only five cuts in his first 24 major starts before getting his hands on the Claret Jug, that’s an alarmingly steep drop-off.

29. In fact, what in the name of Bouncer the Dog is going on with Aussie golfers generally? Of the nine that pegged it up at Royal Portrush, only one (Marc Leishman) made the cut. The men from ‘Down Under’ have managed just one major victory in the last decade. Strewth!

30. This week has, once again, emboldened my long-held conviction that cameraphones should be banned from all majors. The Masters is full of people living in the moment and is all the better for it. The Open, like the PGA and US Open, has a rope line dominated by people watching Rory McIlroy & Co. through a tiny screen whilst the real Rory McIlroy is RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF THEIR EYES. What are they ever going to do with that footage? Nobody’s interested in your blurry snap of the top of Rory’s head, Brian.

31. The Jigger Inn > The Harbour Bar.

32. Be honest: how many times did you think about Tiger Woods this week?

33. Just 264 days to go until the first round of The Masters.

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content