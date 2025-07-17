Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

We are only 18 holes into The 153rd Open but, already, it’s shaping up to be a short week for some of the biggest names in the field.

On a blustery opening day at Royal Portrush, several players struggled to produce their best stuff, and now need to produce something special on Friday to have any hope of contending for the Claret Jug over the weekend.

Here’s a selection of big names struggling to make the cut in the 2025 Open Championship…

Collin Morikawa (+4)

The 2021 ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open last week and needs a big Friday to avoid a second consecutive weekend off. To do so, his iron play – the cornerstone of his success at Royal St George’s four years ago – will need to improve in a big, big way. Morikawa hit only 38.9% of his greens in regulation and lost more than two-and-a-half strokes to the field in terms of Strokes Gained: Approach.

Brooks Koepka (+4)

Koepka’s longtime coach Pete Cowen said the five-time major winner was dealing with a “twinge” in his knee before Thursday’s first round. It wasn’t visibly bothering him during his 75, but Friday could well be the denouement of a disappointing major season for Koepka. In the others, he has missed two cuts along with a T12 finish in the US Open.

Patrick Reed (+6)

It was all or nothing this week for Patrick Reed. “The only way I can focus on the Ryder Cup is that one week, go out and give all I have and have a chance to win,” he said about his outside chances of being at Bethpage Black. The American is struggling to make it count at Portrush. He toiled to a 77 in the tough morning conditions and is now scrambling to be here at the weekend.

User note: This page will be updated as Thursday’s play develops