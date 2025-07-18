Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The cut line has fallen at Royal Portrush and some big names are exiting The Open early.

Scottie Scheffler leads the 153rd edition of the championship after two days of play, and the field has now been (roughly) cut in half.

Here are some of the most noticeable Claret Jug hopefuls who have missed the cut…

Joaquin Niemann (+2)

The Chilean was one of a handful of players who faced an anxious wait over there fate. Sadly for Niemann, a bogey on his final hole resigned him to a missed cut. He made the same mistake on Thursday and he’ll be glad that hole won’t feature in any of his near future plans.

Jason Day (+2)

As ever, Day made headlines with his outfits earlier in the week. His gear was on point but his game wasn’t quite, as he fell to a third Open missed cut in his last five starts. The wait goes on for a second major title and all eyes will turn to the remainder of the PGA Tour season to secure some more long-awaited silverware.

Tom Kim (+3)

A painful missed cut for Tom Kim. The 23-year-old played so well on Thursday to sit two shots off the overnight lead, before a disastrous 76 sent him prematurely packing. The icing on the cake came on the 18th, where he made a double bogey that pushed him the wrong side of the line. Tough.

Patrick Cantlay (+3)

The eight-time PGA Tour winner rarely brings his A-game to the major championships, and he’ll be bitterly disappointed with his efforts in these seasons championships. An Open missed cut is his third of the campaign after round of 72 and 73 at Royal Portrush. Work to do to persuade Keegan Bradley.

Cameron Young (+4)

So often the nearly man on Sundays, but this time he’s the nearly man on Friday. A four-over-total means that Young won’t be teeing it up on the weekend. It was Calamity Corner that scuppered the American’s chances. A double bogey on Thursday and a bogey on Friday proved costly at the tricky 16th.

Patrick Reed (+5)

The fiery American told us all that this was his last chance to stake a claim for the Ryder Cup team. Well, things didn’t go to plan on that front this week. The former Masters champion opened with a 77 and despite a decent Friday effort, he finished well outside the number. No weekend golf here.

Min Woo Lee (+5)

A fan favourite who won’t be here for the weekend. Lee hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in the major championships in his career and that won’t be changing at Royal Portrush. The Australian was another victim of the tricky first hole, where he made a double bogey six to start his second round. Only three birdies over the two rounds won’t get things done here.

Collin Morikawa (+7)

We have a feeling that the Billy Foster and Collin Morikawa partnership might not extend beyond Friday at The Open. The American came into this week struggling for form by his lofty standards and that continued at the Dunluce Links. An opening round of 75 left work to do, but things actually got worse on Friday for the 2021 Open champ. Home time.

Brooks Koepka (+7)

His longtime coach Pete Cowen ominously hinted at a knee twinge before this tournament began. Another underwhelming two rounds in a major ensued with Portrush native Ricky Elliot on the bag. Despite a T12 finish in the US Open, Koepka has surely now played his way out of contention for the US side at Bethpage Black.

Adam Scott (+8)

The Masters champ will be glad this is likely his last trip to Portrush for The Open. Scott, 45, also missed the cut in 2019, albeit this year’s effort was far more bizarre. The Aussie was one-over after his first round on the Dunluce Links but faltered to a 78 on Friday, ending his major season on a low.

Cameron Smith (+8)

Things didn’t get off to a bright start for the 2022 champion. He reckoned that he “almost missed” his first tee shot, after a quick hook into the left rough. Despite that, an opening round of 72 showed fight, but his Friday effort of 78 proved his final blow. It’s his second consecutive Open MC and fifth consecutive in all majors.