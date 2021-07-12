search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Open: Billy Horschel reveals English football-themed bag

Golf News

The Open: Billy Horschel reveals English football-themed bag

By bunkered.co.uk12 July, 2021
Billy Horschel The Open Royal St George's Major Championships football west ham united
Billy Horschel

Okay, so football isn't coming home. 

For PGA Tour star Billy Horschel, however, it kind of is. 

The 34-year-old American is using this week's Open Championship to showcase his love for his favourite football team. 

West Ham United. 

No, really.

Horschel, the world No.25, has a special West Ham-themed bag for this week's major at Royal St George's.

• Former champ WDs from Open with COVID

• Bryson DeChambeau names new caddie

In addition to featuring the London club's crest, the bag is decked out in the Hammers' claret and blue colours. 

Revealing the bag on Instagram, Horschel said: "Excited to rock my @westham bag this week @theopen! Hopefully it brings me luck and support from the Hammer fans! And thank you to the club for allowing me to use the crest on the bag!"

Horschel reportedly started following West Ham in college. 

Another member of his team, stats guru Mark Horton, is also a fan of the club and, appearing on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast earlier this year, Horschel revealed how excited he was to receive a message from club legend Mark Noble after winning the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play earlier in the year year.

• WATCH: Ball struck by lightning in mid-air

"I've never met Mark, but he got my number from Francesco Molinari [also a West Ham supporter] and sent me a text," said Horschel. "That was one of the coolest things, and we were texting back and forth."

Horschel's bag received the seal of approval from another West Ham supporter on tour - former Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley.

Whether or not it brings Horschel any luck this week as he goes in search of his first major remains to be seen...

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Billy Horschel

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Royal St George's

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - football

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WATCH: A round of golf with Justin Thomas
Watch
play button
CAN A CLUB GOLFER COMPETE WITH A TOUR PRO?
David Law
play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Open: Where & when to watch it on TV in the UK
The Open: Billy Horschel reveals English football-themed bag
The Open: Former champ withdraws after positive COVID test
EURO 2020: Tour pros react to England's penalty shoot-out defeat
16 Open Championship records that could be broken this week

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow