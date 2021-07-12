Okay, so football isn't coming home.

For PGA Tour star Billy Horschel, however, it kind of is.

The 34-year-old American is using this week's Open Championship to showcase his love for his favourite football team.

West Ham United.

No, really.

Horschel, the world No.25, has a special West Ham-themed bag for this week's major at Royal St George's.

In addition to featuring the London club's crest, the bag is decked out in the Hammers' claret and blue colours.

Revealing the bag on Instagram, Horschel said: "Excited to rock my @westham bag this week @theopen! Hopefully it brings me luck and support from the Hammer fans! And thank you to the club for allowing me to use the crest on the bag!"

Horschel reportedly started following West Ham in college.

Another member of his team, stats guru Mark Horton, is also a fan of the club and, appearing on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast earlier this year, Horschel revealed how excited he was to receive a message from club legend Mark Noble after winning the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play earlier in the year year.

"I've never met Mark, but he got my number from Francesco Molinari [also a West Ham supporter] and sent me a text," said Horschel. "That was one of the coolest things, and we were texting back and forth."

Horschel's bag received the seal of approval from another West Ham supporter on tour - former Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley.

Whether or not it brings Horschel any luck this week as he goes in search of his first major remains to be seen...